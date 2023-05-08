Meet Grace Knitter

Grace Knitter

Meet Biddle’s new Scholarly Communication and Open Access Librarian

What is your role at the library?

I joined Biddle in January as the Scholarly Communication and Open Access Librarian. I provide support for faculty scholarship and the institutional repository, including Penn Carey Law’s student-edited journals. Currently, I’m adding to and reviewing a database of all our scholarly output to ensure that the publications are as accessible as possible. I’m also developing materials to educate the community on copyright awareness, open access publishing, and improving their scholarly profiles.

Past work experience

This is my first professional library job! I finished my MLIS at the University of Michigan in May ’22, working at their law library throughout my degrees. At Michigan Law I did similar work with their institutional repository and spent time learning about the scholarly publishing process. While finishing my master’s I taught an introductory information science course and was heavily involved in the elementary literacy program, America Reads.

Interests

Since I’m new to Philly, a lot of my free time is centered around exploring the city; I try to visit a new museum or park each week – the Barnes Foundation is definitely my favorite so far! I also love hiking and being outdoors, so I’ve spent a good amount of time in the Wissahickon and Fairmount Park. If I’m not out and about, I’m probably cooking, attempting to garden on my patio, or working on a cross-stitch project with something on in the background (right now I’m keeping up with Yellowjackets and Barry).