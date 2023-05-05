Summer Staff Events

Events For May, June, & July
May 17: 12:00PM - Faculty and Staff BBQ (Conferences and Events; RSVP asap!)
May 24: 10:00 - Manager Presentation on Workday (Angela Cabrera)
2:00 - MBTI Kick Off Event for all staff (Janis Glenn)
May 31: Time TBD: Comms Presentation on Penn Carey Law Branding
June 7: 12:00 - Best Practices in Getting Work Done: Business Affairs, Facilities,
HR, and ITS (NEW DATE for this concluding event in this year’s cycle of departmental programs)
June 14: 2:00 - Staff Event – Off-Site Trip followed by early dinner!
June 21: 12:00 Faculty Presentation on Scholarship featuring Prof. David Hoffman
June 28: Time TBD: Comms Presentation on Introducing Canva
July 5: Time TBD: Telestrations Competition
July 12: Time TBD: Equity & Inclusion Office: Penn Violence Protection program
July 19: Time TBD: ITS Training
July 26: Launching a New Year
Random Breakfasts! Staff from these teams will be treated to introductions to one another alongside breakfast in the Clock.
May 24: Business Affairs, Biddle Law Library, and Law Review
May 31: ML Program and ITS
June 7: Administrative Services/Dean, FPI, and Gittis Legal Clinics
June 14: DAR, Financial Aid, and Faculty Support
June 21: Comms, Facilities, Faculty Affairs, and JD Admissions
June 28: International Affairs, Legal Education Programs, and Student Affairs
July 5: SKIP
July 12: Graduate Programs, Equity & Inclusion, HR, and Center & Institute Directors
July 19: Academic Affairs, Curricular Affairs, and OCS
July 26: Conferences & Events and Toll Public Interest Center