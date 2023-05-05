 Skip to main content
Summer Staff Events

May 05, 2023

Events For May, June, & July

May 17: 12:00PM - Faculty and Staff BBQ (Conferences and Events; RSVP asap!)

May 24: 10:00 - Manager Presentation on Workday (Angela Cabrera)

               2:00 - MBTI Kick Off Event for all staff (Janis Glenn)

May 31: Time TBD: Comms Presentation on Penn Carey Law Branding

June 7: 12:00 - Best Practices in Getting Work Done: Business Affairs, Facilities,

 HR, and ITS (NEW DATE for this concluding event in this year’s cycle of departmental programs)

June 14: 2:00 - Staff Event – Off-Site Trip followed by early dinner!

June 21: 12:00 Faculty Presentation on Scholarship featuring Prof. David Hoffman

June 28: Time TBD: Comms Presentation on Introducing Canva

July 5: Time TBD: Telestrations Competition

July 12: Time TBD: Equity & Inclusion Office: Penn Violence Protection program

July 19: Time TBD: ITS Training

July 26: Launching a New Year

 

Random Breakfasts! Staff from these teams will be treated to introductions to one another alongside breakfast in the Clock.

 

May 24: Business Affairs, Biddle Law Library, and Law Review

May 31: ML Program and ITS

June 7: Administrative Services/Dean, FPI, and Gittis Legal Clinics

June 14: DAR, Financial Aid, and Faculty Support

June 21: Comms, Facilities, Faculty Affairs, and JD Admissions

June 28: International Affairs, Legal Education Programs, and Student Affairs

July 5: SKIP

July 12: Graduate Programs, Equity & Inclusion, HR, and Center & Institute Directors

July 19: Academic Affairs, Curricular Affairs, and OCS

July 26: Conferences & Events and Toll Public Interest Center