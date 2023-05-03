May: Biometric Screenings Continue!

Penn’s Be in the Know 2022-2023 wellness campaign continues through June 30, 2023.

Whether you are a new hire or long-time staff or faculty member, you can still get in on the fun, improve your health and well-being, and rack of rewards of up to $300.



Be in the Know is open to all benefits-eligible staff and faculty. There are many activities you can participate in, so here are some reminders about what is available and the deadlines so you can be sure not to miss out on the excitement.

Biometric Screenings

Biometric screenings are the first step towards earning rewards in the Be in the Know Steps for Success design, and the only activity required to receive Pulse Cash rewards this year. On-campus biometric screenings will be held on May 16 and May 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Houston Hall, Hall of Flags. Advanced registration is required, so sign up for your appointment online at the Health Advocate website.

Log in with your PennKey.

Select Schedule a Health Screening.

Look for Attend an Onsite Health Screening Event, then click Schedule.

Search by available date and preferred screening time, then follow the steps to confirm your appointment. You will receive a confirmation email from Health Advocate, plus important details and directions to cancel or reschedule.

At the on-campus biometric screening, a Health Advocate representative will measure key components of your overall health including blood pressure, total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and blood sugar/glucose.

These are not fasting appointments. On a limited basis, fasting screenings may be available in the morning, but are not guaranteed. Please bring your PennCard or other valid photo ID to your biometric screening appointment. Masking is still required in all University healthcare spaces, including temporary biometric screening areas. Visit Penn’s Public Health Guidance page for the latest safety updates.



Once you complete your biometric screening, Health Advocate will process your results and send credit to the Virgin Pulse wellness platform. If you are enrolled on Virgin Pulse, you will earn your first $50 in Pulse Cash. To visit the Virgin Pulse platform, earn rewards, and enroll if needed, go to https://join.virginpulse.com/penn.



If you can’t attend one of the on-campus biometric screenings, review the Biometric Screenings Options form for other ways to get a screening and the deadlines to submit your results.

Qualifying Activities

Once the biometric screening has been completed, you are eligible to receive earned rewards up to an additional $250 by completing a range of qualifying activities. As you complete qualifying activities, your points accumulate on the Virgin Pulse platform. Your goal is to reach the next designated points total to earn your next-level reward:

Reach 5,000 total points to earn another $50 (Level 1 reward)

to earn another $50 (Level 1 reward) Reach 15,000 total points to earn another $75 (Level 2 reward)

to earn another $75 (Level 2 reward) Reach 30,000 total points to earn another $125 (Level 3 reward)

to earn another $125 (Level 3 reward) Reach 50,000 total points to earn VIP special recognition (Level 4 reward). You must also complete a biometric screening to earn VIP status.

This campaign year there are over 90 “Ways to Earn” activities you can do for additional points. A few popular activities include preventative health exams, a COVID-19 vaccine, ongoing wellness and work-life events such as wellness walks and well-being workshops, and a multitude of online Virgin Pulse offerings. To review the complete list of qualifying activities, download the “Ways to Earn” chart or visit the Virgin Pulse platform and select My Rewards.

Redeem Your Rewards

With Virgin Pulse’s rewards program, you can redeem (i.e., “spend”) your earned rewards right on the platform, choosing from gift cards, fitness items, and charitable donations. To redeem your rewards*, sign in at https://join.virginpulse.com/penn. Click the Home button on the main page then select Rewards from the drop-down menu. On the Rewards page, click the Spend tab to bring up three categories of reward options:

Shop the Store (buy select fitness items)

Get a Gift Card (buy a VISA gift card or a card from available retailers)

Donate it (make a charitable contribution)

Follow the prompts to choose the amount you wish to spend from your available rewards. Be sure to click Submit to confirm your purchase. A confirmation email will be sent to the address you used to register on the Virgin Pulse platform. You will need this confirmation email for gift card purchases and charitable donations.

What Happens to Rewards and Points on July 1?

Pulse Cash rewards earned this year (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023) – but not yet redeemed – will roll over and continue to be available next campaign year.

(July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023) – but not yet redeemed – will roll over and continue to be available next campaign year. Points earned this year (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023) will not roll over. Your points balance will reset to zero on July 1, 2023.

If you have questions, please contact the Virgin Pulse Member Services Team by using the Support button found at the top right of the platform. You can also call Member Services at 1-855-920-2290, Monday-Friday, 8am-9pm ET.



For complete Be in the Know details, visit www.hr.upenn.edu/beintheknow.



*Per IRS guidelines, all Be in the Know rewards are subject to applicable payroll taxes at the time they are earned and rewarded to participants - even if rewards have not yet been redeemed (i.e., spent). While the rewards are provided through Virgin Pulse’s Rewards Program, mandatory payroll taxes on the value of earned rewards will be processed through participants’ paychecks. For the 2022-2023 campaign year, taxes will be processed in October 2022, and January, April, and July 2023 paychecks. Participants will see applicable rewards taxes deducted from their paychecks in these months, if rewards were earned during the prior time period. Paystubs will note “Imputed Income: Wellness” plus the amount of earned rewards for that particular tax cycle.