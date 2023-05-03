Open Enrollment for 2023 - 2024 Benefits Ends May 5th!

Open Enrollment

All Benefits Selections/Changes are Effective July 1st.

Looking Ahead to a New Plan Year

Keystone HMO Plan Gets New Behavioral Health Network

The behavioral health network for the Keystone HMO plan is changing. IBX Behavioral Health will replace the Magellan Network. Staff and faculty who have Keystone as their medical plan will keep the same card. You can also continue to call 1-800-688-1911 to find a network provider, facility, or for authorization. To find the behavioral health network for your Penn plan, log into Workday@Penn at www.workday.upenn.edu, select Benefits, then Benefits Elections.

Reduced Copays for Behavioral Health and Therapy Services

Penn remains committed to providing behavioral health services and supports to staff and faculty. Copays for PennCare/Personal Choice PPO, Aetna Choice POS II, and Keystone/AmeriHealth HMO will be reduced in the upcoming plan year. Check the Behavioral Health Coverage page in the Benefits Enrollment Guide for details.

Copays for occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy will also be lowered for PennCare/Personal Choice PPO, Aetna Choice POS II, and Keystone/AmeriHealth HMO. Check the medical plan charts in the Benefits Enrollment Guide for exact amounts.

New Provider for Fertility Benefits

Penn’s medical plans will have a new fertility provider. Carrot Fertility will replace your current medical coverage for all fertility-related services, effective July 1. The new provider will work with Penn Fertility Clinic and fertility clinics nationwide to support staff in different locations. As a result of the new provider, the fertility benefit will be enhanced and offer a concierge level of service. The benefit remains at a flat $30,000 lifetime maximum that can be used for a variety of fertility treatments.

Medical Plan and Dental Rates

Medical rates for PennCare/Personal Choice PPO, Aetna Choice POS II, and Keystone/AmeriHealth HMO will increase in the upcoming plan year. Dental rates for the Penn Family Plan will also increase slightly. Vision plan rates will remain the same. For a complete list of new rates, check the Medical, Dental, and Vision Rates for 2023-2024 chart in the Benefits Enrollment Guide.

Health Care Flexible Spending Account Rollover Amount Raised

If you have a Health Care Flexible Spending Account (HCFSA), you will be able to roll over up to $610 to the following plan year. You will forfeit any remaining balance over $610. The maximum amount you can contribute to the Health Care FSA is increasing from $2,850 to $3,050. You have until June 30 (end of the plan year) to incur expenses, but you have until September 30 to submit eligible claims for services you received before June 30.

All changes are effective July 1, 2023

Benefits Presentation

Get details about what’s changing in the upcoming plan year, medical rates, and how to enroll in Workday by viewing the Open Enrollment 2023-2024 Benefits Presentation.

Workday@Penn

During Open Enrollment, you can make changes to your benefits coverage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via Workday@Penn at http://www.myworkday.com/upenn/login.html. Please remember to print a confirmation statement for your records.



Read the Self-Service: Manage, View and Change Your Benefits Workday tip sheet for instructions.

Update Your Beneficiary

While you’re logged in to Workday@Penn, please review and update your life insurance beneficiary information. To update your retirement plan beneficiaries, log in to your retirement planning account through Penn’s TIAA.org SSO link.

Your Contributions

Your contributions for medical, dental, vision, and the flexible spending accounts are made with pre-tax dollars. You pay for employee and dependent life insurance with after-tax dollars. All contributions are taken from your paycheck in the month for which your benefits are effective. Your pay must support your contributions for the benefits elected. If that is not the case, then your enrollment cannot be processed.

Making Changes to Your Elections Outside of Open Enrollment

If you have a qualifying life event you may be eligible to make changes to your benefit elections outside of Open Enrollment. For more information visit the Qualifying Life Event Changes page.

For More Information