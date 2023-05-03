Agile Regulation and the Future of Governance

Ayo Aladesanmi L’23, MPA’23 covers a recent panel discussion on governing a fast-changing world, hosted by Penn Program on Regulation (PPR).

At The Regulatory Review, Ayo Aladesanmi L’23, MPA’23 breaks down different perspectives on agile regulation as presented by expert panelists during a discussion sponsored by Penn Program on Regulation (PPR).

Ayo Aladesanmi L'23, MPA'23Does agile regulation amount to the latest fad among policymakers? Does it simply reflect concepts of management science repackaged for today’s regulatory agencies?

Or does it instead reflect a real path forward for centering innovation and efficiency across all levels of government?

During a recent panel discussion sponsored by the Penn Program on Regulation (PPR), leading experts asked these questions, and more.

Agile regulation, a framework for designing regulations to be flexible and adaptable to dynamic markets and a quickly changing world, holds immense promise for regulating the goods, services, and activities of the future, the panelists explained.

The dilemma, however, lies in balancing regulatory objectives with process-based considerations and constantly evolving technology.

The Regulatory Review is a daily online publication that provides accessible coverage of regulatory policymaking and enforcement issues across a full range of regulatory topics and from a variety of perspectives.

Launched in 2009 and operating under the guidance of Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science, The Review is edited by students at Penn Carey Law. It is part of the overarching teaching, research, and outreach mission of the Penn Program on Regulation (PPR), which draws together more than 60 faculty from across the University of Pennsylvania.

