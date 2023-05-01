APIDA Heritage Month

Explore selected resources to commemorate Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month.
Books
American by Birth: Wong Kim Ark and the Battle for Citizenship
Carol Nackenoff and Julie Novkov
A Principled Stand: The Story of Hirabayashi V. United States
Gordon K. Hirabayashi, et al.
Enduring Conviction: Fred Korematsu and His Quest for Justice
Lorraine K. Bannai
Virtual Homelands: Indian Immigrants and Online Cultures in the United States
Madhavi Mallapragada
Water Tossing Boulders: How a Family of Chinese Immigrants Led the First Fight to Desegregate Schools in the Jim Crow South
Adrienne Berard
Databases & Guides
Supreme Court Case Summary: Korematsu v. United States
In ProQuest Supreme Court Insight. Includes the opinion as well as briefs from parties and amicus briefs
Immigrant Rights Movements
Chinese Exclusion Act and Repeal
Japanese-American Internment
In ProQuest Trends and Policy
Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month: A Commemorative Observances Legal Research Guide
Library of Congress, Includes links to related legislative branch and executive branch documents
Digital Exhibit
Penn Law Firsts: Asians, Asian-Americans, Pacific Islanders - 1900 to the Present