APIDA Heritage Month

Explore selected resources to commemorate Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Heritage Month.

Books

American by Birth: Wong Kim Ark and the Battle for Citizenship

Carol Nackenoff and Julie Novkov

A Principled Stand: The Story of Hirabayashi V. United States

Gordon K. Hirabayashi, et al.

Enduring Conviction: Fred Korematsu and His Quest for Justice

Lorraine K. Bannai

Virtual Homelands: Indian Immigrants and Online Cultures in the United States

Madhavi Mallapragada

Water Tossing Boulders: How a Family of Chinese Immigrants Led the First Fight to Desegregate Schools in the Jim Crow South

Adrienne Berard

Databases & Guides

Supreme Court Case Summary: Korematsu v. United States

In ProQuest Supreme Court Insight. Includes the opinion as well as briefs from parties and amicus briefs

Immigrant Rights Movements

Chinese Exclusion Act and Repeal

Japanese-American Internment

In ProQuest Trends and Policy

Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month: A Commemorative Observances Legal Research Guide

Library of Congress, Includes links to related legislative branch and executive branch documents

Digital Exhibit

Penn Law Firsts: Asians, Asian-Americans, Pacific Islanders - 1900 to the Present