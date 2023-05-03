Library Resources for Alumni

2019 Commencement

Alumni have access to some library subscriptions, such as the HeinOnline Law Journal Collection, and graduates are always welcome to visit Biddle to seek reference assistance, use our print collection, and access e-resources.

Visit the Penn Libraries Alumni Services Guide to view a complete list of resources and services.



Bloomberg Law

Unlimited access 6 months post-graduation. Registration is not required.



Lexis Plus

Unlimited access through December 31, 2023. Registration is not required. Access excludes Public Records. Graduates engaged in non-profit work may register for Lexis ASPIRE Program.



Westlaw

Extended access for 6 months after graduation through the Grad Elite program. Registration required. Log into Westlaw for additional information about the Grad Elite program.



Reminder to Return Library Materials

Please return all library books by the end of the semester. Diplomas may be held up for graduates who do not return library materials. Law library books can be dropped in the slot outside Biddle’s entrance or returned to the Circulation desk; Van Pelt and Drexel items must be returned to those libraries.



To view your checked out books, log into your Biddle library account. To see what you’ve borrowed from other libraries on campus, log into your Penn Libraries account.