 Skip to main content
Support the Law School
Consumer Information
(ABA Required Disclosures)
Support the Law School Consumer Information
(ABA Required Disclosures)
Home Library»Meet Janeen Williams

Meet Janeen Williams

May 01, 2023

Janeen Williams
Janeen Williams

Meet Biddle’s new Associate Director for Operations & Strategy

Janeen Williams Janeen WilliamsWhat is your role at the library?

As Associate Director for Operations and Strategy, it’s my job to ensure that library operations run efficiently. I love making to do lists and planning and organizing. That is a big component of my job here. I describe my role as taking the aspirational vision for the library and breaking that down into actionable tasks.

I also monitor the library’s operations budget, and I am actively involved in recruiting, interviewing, and hiring library staff. My role is mostly internal facing and administrative now. I like to think that I support the law school by ensuring that library staff have the resources they need to provide amazing services and programming.

Past Work Experience

My first library job was as a law librarian at NCCU. I later moved to the Law Library of Congress and worked in public services for three years. I returned to academic law libraries in 2019, and after zigzagging across the country, I’m happy to be back on the east coast.

Interests

I spend a lot of my free time trying to train a stubborn border collie mix named Jordan. The rest of the time I’m exploring Philadelphia, discovering new restaurants, trying new recipes, and reading. I also love anything art related. I’m looking forward to attending a few concerts this summer and maybe a dance festival or two.