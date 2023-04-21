Hail and Farewell Reception

The Penn Carey Law community recently gathered to honor Dean Ted Ruger for his eight years of service as dean.

On Thursday, April 20, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School community gathered to celebrate the deanship of Ted Ruger, also the Bernard G. Segal Professor of Law, and thank him for his dedicated service as dean for the past eight years.

Osagie Imasogie LLM’85, Dean Ted Ruger, Penn President Liz Magill, Michael Krone C’19, L’24, WG’24, and Wendell E. Pritchett PhD’97Liz Magill, University of Pennsylvania President, Trustees University Professor, and Professor of Law; Wendell E. Pritchett PhD’97, James S. Riepe Presidential Professor of Law and Education; Osagie Imasogie LLM’85, Chair of the Law School’s Board of Overseers and Adjunct Professor of Law, and Michael Krone C’19, L’24, WG’24 delivered remarks honoring Ruger.

“Guilty as Charged” led by Alec Willerman L’25Food and drinks were catered by Neuman’s Kitchen, and attendees were also invited to enjoy specially designed Ruger wafers.

Live entertainment was provided by “Guilty as Charged,” a band led by Alec Willerman L’25, and the Office of Student Affairs gifted Dean Ruger a specially designed baseball jersey featuring Ruger’s name and the number 8 commemorating his eight years as dean of the Law School.

