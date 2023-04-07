Modernizing the Federal Regulatory Process

At Bloomberg Law, Prof. Cary Coglianese discusses President Biden’s executive order that aims to modernize and strengthen the federal regulatory system.

From Bloomberg Law:

Proposed changes to the way federal agencies write rules would give the EPA more leeway to issue tougher regulations on air emissions, toxic chemicals, and other environmental harms, legal scholars say… .

Cary Coglianese, Edward B. Shils Professor of Law and Professor of Political ScienceCary Coglianese, a regulatory law professor at the University of Pennsylvania [Carey] Law School, said, “There’s a moral case to be made that we should not be indifferent to effects on people wherever they may be located.

“And on some problems, it may be that there are positive spillover effects that come back to the US,” he said. “Those kinds of effects, even though they might initially land on some people outside the US, could redound to our benefit.” …

Separately, several of the provisions in a new White House executive order, also released Thursday, are aimed at giving underserved communities a more prominent voice in the rulemaking process.

One new mandate tells agencies to “proactively engage” with affected parties, including members of underserved communities, when they’re developing their regulatory plans. Another section directs OIRA to more thoroughly consider meeting with non-federal employees.

“If it turns out that one segment of society is disproportionately benefiting from regulations, and another segment of society is disproportionately on the cost-bearing side, we should know that,” said Coglianese.

Coglianese, Director of the Penn Program on Regulation (PPR), is a globally renowned expert on regulatory law, analysis, and management who has produced extensive action-oriented research and scholarship. He has consulted with regulatory organizations around the world and is a founding editor of the peer-reviewed journal Regulation & Governance. He also created and continues to serve as the faculty advisor to the PPR’s flagship publication, The Regulatory Review.

