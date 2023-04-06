 Skip to main content
Home Administration»The Earth Week Recycling Fair w/ Penn Carey Law!

April 06, 2023

Earth Day Pictures 1
Tuesday April 18th, 2023, 11:00AM - 2:00PM 
(Rain Date: Friday April 21, 2023 11:00AM - - 2:00PM)
Location: Annenberg Communications Patio 

Earth Week @ Penn, April 17-23, 2023, presents an opportunity for students, faculty, and staff to participate in cross-disciplinary events designed to educate and inspire action around themes of environmental justice, climate, and nature-based solutions.

This University-wide initiative welcomes schools, centers, student groups, community organizations, and green teams to organize events that encourage active engagement.