Penn Carey Law students head to Washington, D.C. to represent the U.S. at the 2023 Jessup International Moot Court competition.

Oralists Saif Bajwa L’24, Paul-Angelo dell’Isola L’24, Alara Hanci L’24, and Jonathan Wiersema L’24 as well as 1L Board Members Kyra Du L’25, Rachel Kabat L’25, and Hillary Shah L’25; student coach Saeed Moomin LLM ’23; and Of Counsel Sheridan Macy L’24 will represent the United States at the 2023 Jessup International Moot Court competition in Washington, D.C.

With participants from 700 law schools in 100 countries, Jessup is the world’s largest moot court competition. Teams compete in a hypothetical dispute between countries before the International Court of Justice, the judicial arm of the United Nations.

Paul-Angelo dell'Isola L’24 and Jonathan Wiersema L'24“I am proud of the team for its dedication to becoming better advocates and passion for international law,” dell’Isola said. “I have learned a great deal from my peers and look forward to representing Penn Carey Law in the International Round.”

This year’s competition — which will be held in person for the first time in four years — concerns the interpretation of a peace treaty, deadly attacks in allegedly occupied territory, unilateral economic sanctions, and the legal consequences of failing to dispose of hazardous waste properly.

Teams from different countries must qualify in their respective national rounds to compete internationally. Thirty-three teams competed in the U.S. regional round, with the top four teams advancing to the White & Case International Rounds.

During the regional round, Wiersema was awarded a prize for fifth best oralist out of more than 100 oralists.

Alara Hanci L’24“The Jessup competition and practices have not only pushed us to be better advocates but also turned teammates into friends,” Wiersema said. “The Jessup Moot Court is a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in timely and contested international legal matters and we look forward to our continued participation in the international rounds.”

The team would like to extend its thanks to Bill Burke-White, Professor of Law; Jacques deLisle, Stephen A. Cozen Professor of Law and Professor of Political Science, and Jean Galbraith, Professor of Law, for serving as guest judges during the moot practices and for advising the team, and to Moomin who’s prior experience competing in the 2016 International round of Jessup was invaluable to the team’s success.

