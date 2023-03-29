Onboard@Penn Is Moving!

Onboarding

Is your department hiring new people this spring? Directing them to Onboard@Penn for efficient Form I-9 processing is about to get easier. On Monday, April 17, Onboard@Penn will reopen in a convenient campus landmark, the Penn Bookstore at 3601 Walnut Street. Onboard@Penn will be on the second floor next to the PennCard Center.

As Onboard@Penn prepares for this move, on-campus Form I-9 employment eligibility verification will be temporarily unavailable April 6 through April 14. During this time, remote I-9 processing will be available. However, please note that any worker who completes remote I-9 processing will be required to complete the physical inspection of their documents once Onboard@Penn re-opens.

Please keep these dates in mind if you plan to fill University faculty, staff, student worker, or post doc positions soon.

For more information visit onboard.upenn.edu.