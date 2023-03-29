Earth Week @ Penn 2023!

Earth Week @ Penn

April 17th, 2023 - April 23, 2023

April 17-23 is Earth Week at Penn. During this time, faculty, staff, and students can participate in cross-disciplinary events designed to educate and inspire action around themes of environmental justice, climate, and nature-based solutions. This year’s events include:

Penn Traditions Earth Week Volunteering Event: Penn Traditions will hold its yearly Earth Week tree-planting event at Cobb’s Creek on April 16 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Earth Week Yoga at the Food Farm: Join Campus Recreation for a special outdoor yoga class at the Penn Farm for Earth Week. This class is free to all Penn Community members and has limited registration.

Inspiration to Action with Talon Bazille: Engage with Penn Alum Talon Bazille C'15 in a rap performance and conversation about music and indigenous knowledge that can inspire, connect, and help empower each other towards climate action. The event will also feature Penn Alum and performer Angelo Matos and local community organizations.

Outdoor Bootcamp: Join Alex Orr and Morgen Rosen for an outdoor Bootcamp on Franklin Field at 9 a.m. Please wear comfortable clothing and bring a towel and water bottle. Class is free for anyone in the Penn Community.

Check the Earth Week website for updates about upcoming events.

Your school or center can register your Earth Week events for inclusion on the Penn Sustainability calendar. Send your Earth Week questions to Penn Sustainability at sustainability@upenn.edu.

Get In Touch with Nature

Nature doesn’t have to be seen as a destination—it’s right around the corner. Green space is as close as your neighborhood park or garden. Community gardens, trails, parks, and open, natural areas are often a short diversion from your daily route. Birds, bees and other critters are always nearby. You just have to take time to watch and listen. Whether it’s a weekend hike or a lunch-time stroll to the BioPond in Kaskey Memorial Park, there are countless ways to experience nature that fit your schedule and lifestyle.

Here are a few ideas from Penn Sustainability to help you take a break and enjoy the outdoors:

Step outside, close your eyes, and breathe in the fresh air. Open your eyes and notice the vibrant flowers blooming.

Take your reading outside. Find your favorite shaded (or sunny) spot as you enjoy some literature.

If you’re on or near campus, use our Nature Rx @Penn map to find great nature spots near you!

Take a photo that captures the detail of a plant or other natural object.

Find an interesting bug or plant, and try to identify its species using the iNaturalist app.

Go outside to take a scheduled call or eat a healthy dinner.

Watch the sunrise or sunset for multiple days this week. Notice the difference in colors and hues.

Bike or walk somewhere you’ve never been before, exploring your own neighborhood or one you wanted to check out.

Skip the gym in favor of an outdoor run, bike ride, or other workout.

Relieve stress by gardening. If you don’t have your own garden, look into volunteering at a community garden near you!

Take a pencil and paper outside with you. Sketch what you see, write a poem, or just reflect on the day.

Try Qigong, yoga or meditation outside. Think of your gratitude list and state affirmations to improve your mood and uplift your energy.

Go outdoors to listen to soft music and focus on mindfulness and calm.

Find a relaxing place to simply sit and watch the birds, squirrels, and other natural creatures outside.

Visit the Penn Sustainability website for more details.