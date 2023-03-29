Grow your money this April!

April is Financial Literacy Month!
April is just a few days away, bringing more than showers and income tax deadlines. It’s Financial Literacy Month, featuring Penn’s variety of financial wellness, retirement planning, and money saving workshops to help your money grow this spring and beyond.
Click the event titles below to register for these money-smart spring virtual programs.
Invest for Success: 5 Principles You Need to Know with TIAA
April 5, 12-1 p.m.
Teaching Kids Smart Money Choices virtual workshop with PNC Bank
April 11, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.
Make the Move Toward Long-Term Financial Security: Your Midcareer Retirement Check-In with TIAA
April 12, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.
Student Loan 101 presented by PeopleJoy
April 13, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.
Investing 101 with MetLife
April 18, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.
Advice Tools with TIAA
April 19, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.
Getting a Head Start with TIAA
April 26, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.
Bright Horizons Marketplace for Discounted Family Supports
May 10, 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.
For additional educational resources on retirement planning, as well as other financial wellness tips, please visit the new Retirement Savings Plan Education webpage.