Grow your money this April!

Money Tree

April is Financial Literacy Month!

April is just a few days away, bringing more than showers and income tax deadlines. It’s Financial Literacy Month, featuring Penn’s variety of financial wellness, retirement planning, and money saving workshops to help your money grow this spring and beyond.

Click the event titles below to register for these money-smart spring virtual programs.

Invest for Success: 5 Principles You Need to Know with TIAA

April 5, 12-1 p.m.

Teaching Kids Smart Money Choices virtual workshop with PNC Bank

April 11, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

Make the Move Toward Long-Term Financial Security: Your Midcareer Retirement Check-In with TIAA

April 12, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

Student Loan 101 presented by PeopleJoy

April 13, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

Investing 101 with MetLife

April 18, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

Advice Tools with TIAA

April 19, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

Getting a Head Start with TIAA

April 26, 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

Bright Horizons Marketplace for Discounted Family Supports

May 10, 12 p.m. – 12:30 p.m.

For additional educational resources on retirement planning, as well as other financial wellness tips, please visit the new Retirement Savings Plan Education webpage.