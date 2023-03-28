New Open Enrollment dates for Penn Benefits are here!

PCL Health Benefits

April 24th, 2023 - May 5 2023

Penn’s Benefits Open Enrollment is fast approaching. This year’s Open Enrollment will be Monday, April 24 through Friday, May 5.

Open Enrollment is your annual opportunity to make changes to your health plans, life insurance, and flexible spending accounts. While Open Enrollment is still a few weeks away, we want to give faculty, staff, and postdocs plenty of time to learn about the upcoming 2023-2024 plan changes, on-campus Open Enrollment Benefits Fair, virtual and on-campus benefits presentations, and other available resources.

Please carefully review this email in its entirety so that you can make an informed decision about the benefits that are right for you and your family.

What’s New for the 2023-2024 Plan Year

Keystone HMO Plan Gets New Behavioral Health Network – The behavioral health network for the Keystone HMO plan is changing. IBX Behavioral Health will replace the Magellan Network. Staff and faculty who have Keystone as their medical plan will keep the same card. Participants can continue to call 1-800-688-1911 to find a network provider, facility, or for authorization. To find the behavioral health network for your Penn plan, log into Workday@Penn at www.workday.upenn.edu, select Benefits, then Benefits Elections.

Reduced Copays for Behavioral Health and Therapy Services – Penn remains committed to providing behavioral health services and support to staff and faculty. Copays for PennCare/Personal Choice PPO, Aetna Choice POS II, and Keystone/AmeriHealth HMO will be reduced in the upcoming plan year. Check the Behavioral Health Coverage page in the Benefits Enrollment Guide for details. Copays for occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy will also be lowered for PennCare/Personal Choice PPO, Aetna Choice POS II, and Keystone/AmeriHealth HMO. Check the medical plan charts in the Benefits Enrollment Guide for exact amounts.

New Provider for Fertility Benefits – Penn’s medical plans will have a new fertility provider. Carrot Fertility will replace the current medical coverage for all fertility-related services, effective July 1. The new provider will work with Penn Fertility Clinic and fertility clinics nationwide to support staff in different locations, and the benefit will now offer a concierge level of service. The benefit remains at a flat $30,000 lifetime maximum that can be used for a variety of fertility treatments.

Medical Plan and Dental Rates – Medical rates for PennCare/Personal Choice PPO, Aetna Choice POS II, and Keystone/AmeriHealth HMO will increase in the upcoming plan year. Dental rates for the Penn Family Plan will also increase slightly. Vision plan rates will remain the same. For a complete list of new rates, check the Medical, Dental, and Vision Rates for 2023-2024 chart in the Benefits Enrollment Guide or visit www.hr.upenn.edu/openenrollment.

Health Care Flexible Spending Account Rollover Amount Raised – If you have a Health Care Flexible Spending Account (HCFSA), you will be able to roll over up to $610 to the following plan year. You will forfeit any remaining balance over $610. The maximum amount you can contribute to the Health Care FSA is increasing from $2,850 to $3,050. You have until June 30 (end of the plan year) to incur expenses, but you have until September 30 to submit eligible claims for services you received before June 30.

All changes are effective July 1, 2023.

Open Enrollment Benefits Fair and Benefits Presentations

The Open Enrollment Benefits fair will be held on campus on Tuesday, April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Gimbel Gym, Pottruck Health and Fitness Center. Penn HR staff, representatives from Penn’s healthcare providers, and wellness partners will be there to answer your questions.

Virtual and on-campus Open Enrollment presentations will also be held on the following dates.

Presentation Date Time Location April 6 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Houston Hall, Golkin Room April 10 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Virtual April 11 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Virtual April 20 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Houston Hall, Ben Franklin Room

Visit www.hr.upenn.edu/openenrollment for log in links for the virtual sessions and other information session details.

Workday@Penn

During Open Enrollment, you can make changes to your benefits coverage 24 hours a day, 7 days a week via Workday@Penn at http://www.myworkday.com/upenn/login.html. Please remember to print a confirmation statement for your records.

Read the Self-Service: Manage, View and Change Your Benefits Workday tip sheet for instructions.

Update Your Beneficiary

While you’re logged in to Workday@Penn, please review and update your life insurance beneficiary information. To update your retirement plan beneficiaries, log in to your retirement planning account through Penn’s TIAA.org SSO link.

Additional Resources

To find out more about Benefits Open Enrollment: