Staff Lounge Items

These are the Items that Penn Carey Law provides for the Staff Lounge free of charge.
If you would like additional items, you are more than welcome to purchase your own items and store them in the fridge as well as utilize the cabinet space.
The Fridge to the far Right now holds the Creamers & Milks and is labeled for your reference.
COFFEE
- Green Mountain – Breakfast Blend Light Roast Coffee
- Green Mountain – Breakfast Blend Light Roast Decaf Coffee
- Green Mountain – Dark Magic Coffee
- Green Mountain – Dark Magic Decaf Coffee
- KEURIG – The Original Donut Shop Classic Coffee
- KEURIG – Café Bustelo Espresso Roast Coffee
TEA
- Bigelow Tea – Assorted Flavors
- Two Leaves and a Bud – Assorted Flavors
Milks & Creamers
- Half & Half
- Whole Milk
- 2% Milk
- Sugar
- Splenda
- Sweet N Low
- Honey