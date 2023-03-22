 Skip to main content
Home Administration»Upcoming Staff Development Events 2023

March 22, 2023

Staff development event
April & June Staff Events 

April 18, 2023, Tuesday

Presenting the Best of Penn Carey Law: Comms, Conferences & Events, DAR

Location: Golkin 100, Michael A. Fitts Auditorium

Time: 12:00PM

https://upenn.zoom.us/j/91221791610?pwd=VmliclVMb3NCQ1Y1d1ZTVWhnN29TZz09

Meeting ID: 912 2179 1610
Passcode: 759946

 

June 6, 2023,

Best Practices in Getting Work Done: Business Affairs, Facilities, HR, ITS

Location: Golkin 100, Michael A. Fitts Auditorium

Time: 12:00PM

https://upenn.zoom.us/j/97201286499?pwd=UmZsYTI0MmJQZjlpYWNzbGprU0podz09

Meeting ID: 972 0128 6499
Passcode: 803356