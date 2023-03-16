The Penn Home Ownership Program

PHOP

The University’s commitment to urban revitalization is deeply rooted in an understanding that the health and vitality of the University is inextricably linked to maintaining a diverse, safe and thriving urban community. The targeted investments in West Philadelphia - improved street lighting, the Penn Alexander School, support of local child care centers - have assisted in the revitalization efforts of the community. The programs offered through Penn Home Ownership Services (PHOS) have also been an important part of this effort. Since the University’s commitment to home ownership began in 1965, over 1,400 individuals and families have participated in their programs.

The Office of Penn Home Ownership Services offers eligible employees the opportunity to apply for financing for home purchases as well as home improvements in the West Philadelphia area. The Department also offers refinancing options with lending partners, home improvement grants, loans, educational workshops, and a variety of other resources.

Penn Home Ownership Program Contact Information

EMAIL: phos@upenn.edu

PHONE: 215-898-7422 FAX: 215-898-0488

Location: 3401 Walnut St., Ste. 440A Philadelphia, PA 19104-6228

Contact: AMBIKA SINGH, PROGRAM DIRECTOR

Home Ownership Services for the Penn Community | Penn Business Services: Home Ownership Services (upenn.edu)