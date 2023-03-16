The 2023 Penn Relays Approach!

PR

The 2023 Penn Relays

Division of Recreation & Intercollegiate Athletics

Where: Franklin Field 235 S. 33rd Street

When: April 24- 27th 9 a.m. – 5 p.m



Faculty and staff can receive one free adult ticket and one free child’s ticket by showing a valid staff PennCard at the Franklin Field Ticket Office on April 27, or by ordering online in advance using your upenn.edu email address.

Faculty and staff can add on additional child tickets for $5 each. Offer only valid on April 27. Offer can be redeemed online at this link, or in person at the Franklin Field Ticket Office. Tickets are for general admission seating only. Faculty and staff can purchase up to four reserved seats at an additional cost. Suitable for all ages.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.