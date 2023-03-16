Take Our Children to Work Day Returns 4/27/2023!

Be in the Know Penn Healthy You

Take Our Children to Work Day Returns to Campus on April 27!

Advanced registration is required and opens Monday, April 3 at 9 a.m.

See below for a full list of activities.

After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Penn’s annual Take Our Children to Work Day event will return to campus on April 27, 2023.

Take Our Children to Work Day encourages and inspires youth while introducing them to future workplace possibilities. Children will learn about Penn as a top employer and an institution of higher education, while having fun. This event is geared towards children ages 9-15, with age-appropriate academic learning activities, although children of any age are welcome to attend. Numerous schools and centers will welcome children to visit and engage, so there will be a range of activities and programs to suit young people’s varied interests and career goals.

To find out more information about this University Wide Event, please visit the following:

Take Our Children to Work Day (upenn.edu)

Open registration activities unless indicated below. Enroll in as many of the activities in this section as you like.

A Souvenir Penn KidsCard

Business Services - PennCard Center

Penn Bookstore

3600 Walnut Street

2nd Floor

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.



Stop by the PennCard Center and get a free, specially-designed souvenir Penn KidsCard to commemorate your day on campus. Upload your child’s photo to our KidsCard portal at this link for a quick pick-up at our office. We can also take your child’s photo and print their very own KidsCard while you wait on the day of the event. In addition, you will receive a coupon for 20% off at the Penn Bookstore. Suitable for all ages.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

Exploring the Penn Museum

Penn Museum - Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology

3260 South Street

10 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Families can explore the entire museum. General admission is free for faculty, staff, and their children on this day. View the brand-new Eastern Mediterranean Gallery and unearth an ancient crossroads of diverse cultures whose innovations shaped our world today. Also check out the spectacular Middle East Galleries, exploring how ancient Mesopotamian villages gave rise to the world’s first cities through artifacts such as the jewelry of Sumerian Queen Puabi, the writing of Mesopotamian schoolchildren, and hands-on multi-sensory experiences. Stop by the Gift Shop and show your Penn ID to receive 15% off your total purchase. Suitable for all ages.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

Lunch Discount

Bon Appétit at Penn Dining

Houston Market

3417 Spruce Street

Lower Level

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.



The Bon Appétit at Penn Dining team welcomes all to join them for lunch with your young guests on the lower level of Houston Hall. A popular lunch and dinner location open six days a week for the Penn community, guests can choose from a made-to-order pasta bar, salad bar, and savory soups. Enjoy kid-friendly fare throughout the market, and keep an eye out for our $7 bundles at various stations. Guests can choose from a wide variety of à la carte food options prepared from scratch using responsibly-sourced, local ingredients.

A second option is Pret a Manger, located at 3730 Walnut Street in Jon M Huntsman Hall. Pret is a coffee and sandwich shop that serves good, organic coffee and creates fresh, handmade sandwiches, salads, and wraps in-shop each day using preservative-free and ethically-sourced ingredients.

Both locations accept cash and credit/debit cards, as well as dining dollars for those faculty/staff participating in the faculty/staff dining program. Prices vary by location.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

Mini Golf at the Library

Penn Libraries

Van Pelt-Dietrich Library Center

3420 Walnut St.

1st Floor

Class of 1979 Interactive Learning Porch

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.



Registration is required for 30-minute time slots. Space is limited.

Families will participate in a homemade mini golf course that incorporates the Libraries at Penn, indoors in the Van Pelt Library. Collaborating with the unique Libraries and the adaptable technologies of Arduinos, 3D printing, laser cutting, and more, we will feature themed courses that can inspire children to have fun with the work each Library represents. Come explore the Libraries by mini golfing your way through biting teeth and spinning printing press machines! Suitable for ages 5 and up.

Below are ten sessions to choose from. To register for the session that is best for you, beginning Monday, 4/3/2023, at 9 am, please select from the following:

10 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.: here

10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.: here

11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: here

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.: here

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.: here

12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.: here

1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.: here

1:30 p.m. - 2 p.m.: here

2 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.: here

2:30 p.m. - 3 p.m.: here

Kite Coloring

ISC - Office of Information Security

Houston Hall

Penn Commons

3417 Spruce St.

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.



In celebration of Take Our Children to Work Day – and Benjamin Franklin’s innovative spirit – the ISC Office of Information Security invites you to a Kite Day. The event is to raise awareness about key information security concepts while enjoying kite coloring with our children, colleagues, and family members. Suitable for ages 4-15.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

Experience Contemporary Art

Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA)

118 S. 36th Street

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Families can explore the entire Museum. General admission is free for faculty, staff, and their children, as well as other family members, caregivers, and friends. This season at ICA is about slowing down to experience the new film and video work of emerging artists Terence Nance and Carolyn Lazard. Immerse yourself in site-specific installations or environments for viewing the work. Terence Nance: Swarm highlights the artist’s experimentation in film, video, music, television, sound, and performance during the ten-year period spanning 2012 to 2022. Carolyn Lazard: Long Take looks at “dance for camera,” a form of choreography for film and video that emerged in the 1960s. Replacing the camera with microphones, the exhibition creates a sensorial blur of sound, vibration, breath, touch, and memory that questions sight as a primary means of the experience. Please keep in mind that there are adult themes in the Terence Nance exhibit. Suitable for all ages, but parental discretion is advised.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

Penn Bookstore Book Party

Penn Bookstore

3601 Walnut Street

2nd Floor

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Registration required. Space is limited.



Join the Penn Bookstore team for children’s stories, crafts, giveaways, and milk and cookies! The featured title this year is “The Day the Crayons Quit” by Drew Daywalt. Suitable for ages 4+.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

Color Me an Engineer

Penn Engineering

Skirkanich Hall

210 S. 33rd Street

Greenberg Lounge, 1st Floor

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.



Need a break? Come grab some snacks and some crayons and work on engineering-themed coloring sheets and make DNA paper chains. Suitable for all ages.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

Build Your Own Yogurt Parfait

Bon Appétit at Penn Dining

Houston Market

3417 Spruce Street

Lower Level

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Registration required. Space is limited.



Vanilla Greek yogurt, fresh fruit, and crunchy granola will all be supplied. All you have to do is bring your creativity. Led by Bon Appétit’s Houston Market Managers, this event is sure to be entertaining and tasty. Suitable for all ages.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

Wellness Activities

Open registration activities unless indicated below. Enroll in as many of the activities in this section as you like.

Kid’s Zumba

Facilities and Real Estate Services

Houston Hall

Platt Rehearsal Room, #236

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Registration required. Space is limited.



Do you like to dance and have fun at the same time? Then you will enjoy Kid’s Zumba. Zumba is a Latin and World Rhythm-inspired dance fitness program that is perfect for everybody at any age. Zumba is so much more than a typical workout. Every class is a party. Come see why millions of people all over the world participate in Zumba classes. Children will learn about different styles of music and dance, with a focus on how important it is to balance hard work with healthy living, especially by incorporating a fun-filled exercise program into our daily lives. Suitable for all ages.

Please register for the first session or second session beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

April Wellness Walk

Division of Human Resources - Wellness

Meet at Locust Walk, by College Hall - Ben Franklin Statue

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Walking is one of the easiest, most enjoyable, and most profitable forms of exercise that is suitable for all ages. Penn Public Health and HR Wellness employees will lead you on a two-mile walk on/near campus to help you increase physical activity and steps, plus build community with participating Penn staff, faculty, and children. We will celebrate Take Our Children to Work Day for our April walk. It’s the perfect time to show your children the campus. Be sure to wear sneakers or comfortable shoes, bring water, and invite a colleague to join the celebration. Suitable for all ages.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

Penn Ice Rink Open Skating Hours

Penn Class of 1923 Ice Skating Rink

3130 Walnut St.

12:30 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.

1:45 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Registration is required. Space is limited.

The Penn Ice Skating Rink has served the University of Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia community for over 50 years. Ice skating provides a great way for families to get out of the house and socialize while also increasing physical activity and learning new skills. We will celebrate Take Our Children to Work Day by offering free admission to a special ice-skating session, with a charge of $3 each for skate rental for you and your young guest(s), payable by cash, card, or Apple Pay. You may also bring your own skates and skate for free. Parking is limited due to construction in the area. When registering, please provide estimated skate sizes for you and your guest(s). Be sure to wear warm clothing or dress in layers. Gloves or mittens are recommended for young children. Soft traffic cones are available for skating assistance for young children or inexperienced skaters. You may enter the rink from Upper Walnut Street across from the Left Bank Building or on lower Walnut at the Penn Park Entrance. A vending machine room is available. Suitable for all ages.

Please register for the first session or second session beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.

CIRCL Mobility Class

Division of Recreation & Intercollegiate Athletics

Pottruck Health and Fitness Center

3701 Walnut Street

Studio 409

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.

Registration is required. Space is limited.



Join Penn Rec Fitness staff for a fun, youth-oriented exercise class. Your child will experience a new program called CIRCL Mobility. Class will include mobility, flexibility, and breath-work exercises. Please make sure to wear clothing and footwear appropriate for active movement. Penn Rec has yoga mats, but feel free to bring your own. A waiver form is required to be signed by a parent/guardian and will be emailed in advance, as well as available on-site the day of the program. Suitable for all ages.

Please register here beginning Monday, April 3, at 9 am.