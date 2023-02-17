‘The Unfinished Work of Abolition’

The Advocacy for Racial and Civil (ARC) Justice Clinic was recently launched with a symposium centered on the crucial, ongoing work toward a more equitable society.

The Law School’s newest clinical offering, the ARC Justice Clinic was founded by its Director Cara McClellan GEd’12, Practice Associate Professor of Law.

The symposium featured racial and social justice advocates from across the country discussing the crucial, ongoing work toward a more equitable society.

Panel 1: Eradicating the Badges & Incidents of Slavery

Moderator: Anjelica Hendricks, Research Fellow at the Quattrone Center for the Fair Administration of Justice, Penn Carey Law | Starts at 0:20:09

Panelists: Sandra Mayson, Professor of Law, Penn Carey Law; Alexis J. Hoag-Fordjour Assistant Professor of Law and Co-Director of the Center for Criminal Justice at Brooklyn Law; Omavi Shukur, Research Scholar at Columbia Law; Jamelia Morgan, Professor of Law, Director, Center for Racial and Disability Justice at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

Panel 2: Fighting for a Fully Funded, Integrated, & Culturally Responsive Education

Moderator: Christopher R. Rogers GEd’13, GrEd’23 | Starts at 1:31:27

Panelists: Sarah Medina Camiscoli, Justice Catalyst Legal Fellow at Public Counsel and lecturer at the Yale; Kayla Vinson, Executive Director, Law and Racial Justice Center, Associate Research Scholar in Law, and Lecturer in Law at Yale Law; Dan Urevick-Ackelsberg L’ 09, Senior Attorney at the Public Interest Law Center; Shanée Garner, Founding Executive Director of Lift Every Voice Philly.

Panel 3: Radical Visions for a Third Reconstruction

Moderator: Cara McClellan GEd’12, Director of the Advocacy for Racial and Civil Justice Clinic and Practice Associate Professor of Law | Starts at 3:41:54

Panelists: Amanda Alexander, Founding Executive Director, Detroit Justice Center; Kris Henderson, Executive Director at Amistad Law Project; Robert Saleem Holbrook, Executive Director of the Abolitionist Law Center and Lecturer in Law at Penn Carey Law; Purvi Shah, Founder & Executive Director at Movement Law Lab.

The event concluded with a keynote delivered by George A. Weiss University Professor of Law and Sociology and the Raymond Pace and Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander Professor of Civil Rights Dorothy E. Roberts.

Learn more about Penn Carey Law’s ARC Justice Clinic.