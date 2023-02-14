Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, explore some of the myriad examples of Black excellence in leadership, scholarship, advocacy, and activism across Penn Carey Law.

The Office of Equity & Inclusion (E&I) at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School celebrates and elevates the diversity of our community. For Black History Month, E&I curated some of the numerous examples of Black trailblazers, thought leaders, and advocates across the Penn Carey Law community.

Student Leadership

Last fall, Devontae Torriente L’24 and Ty Parks L’24, Advocacy Co-Chairs of the Law School’s Black Law Students Association, published an op-ed in The Philadelphia Inquirer examining what’s at stake – from immediate impact on admissions processes to broader education accessibility concerns – in two affirmative action cases currently pending decision before the United States Supreme Court.

“The cases, Students for Fair Admissions v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions Inc. v. University of North Carolina, could fundamentally reshape the landscape of higher education and limit social mobility for students from marginalized communities. They could also unravel years of legal precedent.”

Read the full piece at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

For the first time, three Black women students are leading three of the seven prestigious law journals at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School: Chayla Sherrod L’23, University of Pennsylvania Law Review; Simone Hunter-Hobson L’23, Journal of Constitutional Law; and Layla June West L’23, Journal of Law & Social Change.

Read the full article at The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Faculty Scholarship & Advocacy

Alumni Achievements