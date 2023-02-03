A hand with long red nails holds a graffitied police car. The police car is on fire, in pink flames.

Paul Sindberg L ’23

Paul Sindberg[1] is an organizer and a law student from Chicago, Illinois. Prior to law school, Paul worked on organizing campaigns with UFCW and SEIU. Paul is a Toll Public Interest Fellow at Penn Law and a 2022 Peggy Browning Fellow with the Chicago News Guild. They are also the founding Volunteer Director of the Compassionate Release Collaborative, a pro bono project with the Abolitionist Law Center.

Prison Abolition, Labor Unions, and the Emergence of Abolitionist Unionism

“Syndicalism is not merely logical in its anti-military agitation; it is most practical and far-reaching, inasmuch as it robs the enemy of his strongest weapon against labor.”

-Emma Goldman, Syndicalism: The Modern Menace to Capitalism (1913)

Prison abolition is a broad horizon, and the thinkers and writers who describe that horizon want not simply to abolish the prison itself but to abolish the society where prison was possible.[2] Accordingly, abolitionists in legal academia and elsewhere grapple with the idea that liberation from capital will be a necessary component of the abolitionist vision.[3] That is, abolitionists know class struggle is an abolitionist struggle.[4]

Abolition, too, has never been a simply theoretical project. We have been hastening the arrival of that broad horizon as long as our vision of it existed.[5] Recently, even legal scholars have begun pivoting to consider how we will get there.[6] Lawyers are distilling lessons from histories, proposing alternatives, and detailing strategies.

In that process, it has become clear that police unions pose a significant obstacle. Wielding outsized political influence like they wield their taxpayer-funded, taxpayer-facing weapons, police unions have strenuously opposed every effort to chip away at their murderous powers.[7] It is here that abolitionists have begun to ponder the relationship between organized labor and our anti-carceral movement: unions are positioned as obstacles to our liberation.[8]

This is not the first time that unions have been obstacles to our liberation. Unions fought against immigration,[9] against racial justice,[10] and against gender equity.[11] White working people’s own property interests in the enforcement of white supremacy gave rise to a segregationist labor movement.[12] And these histories inform how we arrived at today’s alignment between organized labor and police.

It is a funny thing, though, that alignment. There is no better summation of just how funny a thing it is than the following quote from Mariame Kaba’s forward to Andrea J. Ritchie’s Invisible No More: “the origin story of modern American policing is slave patrols and union busting.”[13] Twenty-six people, including two women, eleven children, and thirteen striking unionists died in Ludlow, Colorado at the hands of private police in 1913.[14] In 1926, at the Battle of Blair Mountain, fifty to one-hundred union members were slain by the sheriff’s forces.[15] The Little Steel Strike, in 1937, saw eighteen union members killed by the Chicago Police Department.[16] And eight days prior to the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., sixteen-year-old Larry Payne was murdered by Patrolmen Leslie Dean Jones during a march of striking sanitation workers.[17] This is nowhere near a complete accounting of union lives lost to police – instead, it is a simple representation of a historic dynamic.[18] Unions have taken on public, private, state, and federal police forces wherever they have exercised collective power. Union members are the people who have taken up arms against police when the liberatory movement has so demanded. The horrific history of police violence against working people eroded from public memory as neoliberalism rose to wrap movements in complex allegiances,[19] but labor history demonstrates that police protect property, not lives. Police enforce scarcity; they do not provide security. They are not allies of unions.

In recognition of this truth, today, efforts like No Cop Unions and #DropTheCops, led by rank-and-file union members and organizers, seek to transform the labor movement by terminating organizational affiliations with police unions.[20] This movement has inspired state-level union leaders to call for national disaffiliation,[21] and notably, at least one county-level labor council has successfully expelled police unions.[22] Graduate workers are also organizing to defund university police in the name of academic freedom.[23] In spite of business union leadership attempts to enforce the contrary,[24] workers are building a new conception of their collective power that Chelsea Birchmier, Austin Hoffman, Logan Middleton, A. Naomi Paik, and Angela Ting have named abolitionist unionism.[25]

Emergent legal scholarship on the promise of abolitionist unionism is coming in whispers and shouts from several arenas. Scholars writing about the history of unionization amongst incarcerated workers have offered significant implications for the law of unions today.[26] Legal theorists working to define and advance abolition democracy are recognizing the importance of this DuBoisian[27] concept to asymmetries of economic power.[28] They are also grappling with significant questions about the distribution of power itself, and about the ability of abolitionists to build the type of power necessary to make decisions absent reliance upon the state.[29] Law students are explicitly calling for the intertwining of these movements,[30] and labor law historians are chronicling the effects of the criminalization of economic radicalism on the movement for working people and demanding alternatives.[31] Labor law scholars are also engaging with abolitionist scholarship to discuss and evaluate the directions labor policy should take to facilitate new organizing.[32] They are also working to disambiguate critiques of police unions and general anti-union sentiment.[33] Even in constitutional law, authors are recoupling the Thirteenth Amendment and labor organizing.[34] And movement lawyers, as they define themselves, cite both abolitionist organizing and labor organizing as critical components of the struggle to transform society.[35] These scholars are not all abolitionists, and they are not all unionists, either, but their work is shaping the contours of the concept nonetheless.

The cords that weave union struggle into abolitionist struggle are storied. The syndicalists of the industrial revolution stood firmly against police and against militaries; they worked to build alternative relations of care to replace state-enforced scarcity.[36] The scholarship of each movement has been mutually constitutive – for instance, the distinction between “non-reformist reforms” that take decision-making power away from the elite class and “reforms” that consolidate elite decision-making power has been central to abolitionist thought about the road from here to the horizon.[37] That distinction was first described by the labor movement and was later brought to abolitionist organizing.[38]

Similarly, when he named “mutual aid” as a tactic, social anarchist and natural historian Peter Kropotkin cited the existence of the practice amongst striking workers as an example of its feasibility;[39] now, mutual aid occupies a critical space in both abolitionist organizing and abolitionist theory.[40] Scholars of the labor movement identified why, in 1935, through the passage of the Wagner Act, Congress declared that “the policy of the United States” is to “eliminate… obstructions” to “the exercise by workers of full freedom of association, self-organization, and designation of representatives” for the purpose of “mutual aid:” that is, for much of its early history, the labor movement was synonymous with the phrase “mutual aid.”[41] The motivating conception of labor action was to build more survivable relationships between members of the working class, as to render the capitalist class unnecessary.[42] Class struggle and penal abolition are both projects of mutual aid, and unions can re-emerge as the vehicles for sustaining those projects.

In October 2019, the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) and Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Local 73 struck together for eleven days.[43] As a Union Organizer-in-Training with SEIU at the time, I spent the strike building childcare networks and meal delivery programs to help make sure all workers could stand strong together on the picket line. It was the worker’s resilience, maintained by mutual aid, that allowed them to win a strong contract.[44] That June, my partner and I joined CTU in a march to demand the city defund police in schools. Carrying banners that read “Educate, Don’t Incarcerate” and “Fund Black Futures,” we sang with thousands of others: “we want freedom, freedom; all these racist officers, we don’t need them, need them.” Abolitionist unionism is not just possible - it is here, it is happening, and we can carry it forward to meet the horizon of our liberation.

