New Audiobooks and Manga

Looking for a book to read or listen to over the winter break? Check out our OverDrive collection!

You Voted. We Listened!

Based on the results of our fall survey, the library purchased several new audiobooks and created an ebook collection of Manga titles.

Thanks for helping us grow our collection of popular fiction and nonfiction.



Audiobooks

Manga

Fiction

NonFiction



Download the Libby app to get started



Click “Add Library” and search for “University of Pennsylvania Law Library.”

You can add up to 3 libraries to your account.