Which Study Aid is Best?

Tanenbaum Hall, Biddle Law Library with people, Tanenbaum Hall, Biddle Law Library with people

Whether you’re looking for quick case summaries, in-depth explanations of concepts, practice questions, or prepared outlines, we’ve got you covered! Learn more...

Author: Mary Shelly

As you look ahead to your coming exams, you might wish you had a little extra help to prepare. Well, you’re in luck! The Biddle Law Library provides access to many great resources that you can use to learn and review your course material and prepare for your upcoming exams!

Whether you’re looking for quick summaries of cases or certain points of law, in-depth explanations of legal concepts, practice questions to quiz yourself, or commercially prepared outlines, we’ve got you covered!

Find brief explanations of cases and concepts

Try a Nutshell, a Short & Happy Guide, an Examples & Explanations, or check out some Casenote Legal Briefs on your topic:

Nutshells

Short & Happy Guides

Examples & Explanations

Casenote Legal Briefs

Read more in-depth explanations

Try a Hornbook, a Concise Hornbook, a Gilbert Law Summaries, or something from the Understanding or Mastering series of guides on your topic:

Hornbooks

Concise Hornbooks

Gilbert Law Summaries

Understanding series

Mastering series

Test your knowledge with practice questions

Try Examples & Explanations, Glannon Guides, Exam Pro, Questions & Answers, or some electronic flash cards on your topic:

Examples & Explanations

Glannon Guides

Exam Pro

Questions & Answers

Flash Cards

Compare your notes with published outlines

Try using Black Letter Outlines or Emanuel Law Outlines:

Black Letter Outlines

Emanuel Law Outlines

Links to additional study aids like these as well as a collection of Penn Carey Law’s Past Exams can be found on the Biddle Library website.

Not sure what you need? No worries! Reach out to one of the reference librarians and we can chat, email, or meet with you to help direct you to the right resources!