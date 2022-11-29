Which Study Aid is Best?

Author: Mary Shelly
As you look ahead to your coming exams, you might wish you had a little extra help to prepare. Well, you’re in luck! The Biddle Law Library provides access to many great resources that you can use to learn and review your course material and prepare for your upcoming exams!
Whether you’re looking for quick summaries of cases or certain points of law, in-depth explanations of legal concepts, practice questions to quiz yourself, or commercially prepared outlines, we’ve got you covered!
Find brief explanations of cases and concepts
Try a Nutshell, a Short & Happy Guide, an Examples & Explanations, or check out some Casenote Legal Briefs on your topic:
Nutshells
Short & Happy Guides
Examples & Explanations
Casenote Legal Briefs
Read more in-depth explanations
Try a Hornbook, a Concise Hornbook, a Gilbert Law Summaries, or something from the Understanding or Mastering series of guides on your topic:
Hornbooks
Concise Hornbooks
Gilbert Law Summaries
Understanding series
- Electronic access to the Understanding series
- Search the Biddle catalog for the Understanding series
Mastering series
Test your knowledge with practice questions
Try Examples & Explanations, Glannon Guides, Exam Pro, Questions & Answers, or some electronic flash cards on your topic:
Examples & Explanations
Glannon Guides
Exam Pro
Questions & Answers
Flash Cards
Compare your notes with published outlines
Try using Black Letter Outlines or Emanuel Law Outlines:
Black Letter Outlines
Emanuel Law Outlines
Links to additional study aids like these as well as a collection of Penn Carey Law’s Past Exams can be found on the Biddle Library website.
Not sure what you need? No worries! Reach out to one of the reference librarians and we can chat, email, or meet with you to help direct you to the right resources!