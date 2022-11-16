 Skip to main content
Native American Heritage Month

November 16, 2022

Native American book covers
View resources in Biddle’s collection on Native American life, including contemporary culture and identity, history, tribal law and sovereignty, and the federal government’s relationship to indigenous nations.

Real Indians: Identity and the Survival of Native America (2003)

By Eva Marie Garroutte

Everything you Know about Indians is Wrong (2009)

By Paul Chaat Smith

Broken Landscape: Indians, Indian Tribes, and the Constitution (2009)

By Frank Pommersheim

The Rights of Indians and Tribes (2012)

By Stephen L. Pevar

The Erosion of Tribal Power : The Supreme Court’s Silent Revolution (2016)

By Dewi Ioan Ball

Dismembered : Native Disenrollment and the Battle for Human Rights (2017)

By David E. Wilkins and Shelly Hulse Wilkins

The Native American Identity in Sports : Creating and Preserving a Culture. (2013)

By Frank A Salamone

Reclaiming the Reservation: Histories of Indian Sovereignty Suppressed and Renewed (2019)

By Alexandra Harmon

American Indian Politics and the American Political System (2018)

By David E. Wilkins

American Indian History on Trial: Historical Expertise in Tribal Litigation (2018)

By E. Richard Hart

HeinOnline Indigenous Peoples of the Americas: History, Culture, and Law (Database)