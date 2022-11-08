JD/MBA Admissions Welcomes Claire Devlin GEd’22

The Francis J. & William Polk Carey JD/MBA Program welcomes Claire Devlin GEd’22 as the new Associate Director of Admissions.

Devlin began her career in admissions at her alma mater, Wellesley College. After working there for three years, she came to Penn to pursue her Master of Science in Education in Higher Education. While pursuing her degree, she worked as a Graduate Assistant at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School. In May 2022, Claire graduated from the Graduate School of Education, and she began her current position in July 2022.

Claire credits the collegial and welcoming environment at Penn Carey Law for inspiring her to transition to a full-time position here. For her, the students of the JD/MBA program — their will, determination, focus, drive, breadth of interests, and impressive achievements — make the program unique. She is amazed by how supportive students are to one another and how committed they are to the JD/MBA family. As the Associate Director of Admissions, she strives to increase awareness of the program and diversify the applicant pool.

The JD/MBA program is a special, integrative joint-degree program that allows students to complete both JD and MBA degrees in three years, instead of the five years needed to pursue the two degrees separately.

For more information about the program, please contact the JD/MBA Program Director of Student Engagement, Amanda Aronoff, at aramanda@law.upenn.edu.

