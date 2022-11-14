CTIC Interdisciplinary Scholarship Program accepting applications from JD students pursuing joint degrees in law and technology

The Center for Technology, Innovation & Competition’s Interdisciplinary Scholarship Program awards $40,000 to up to three students to help offset tuition expenses for their additional year of study at Penn Engineering. Penn Engineering masters’ programs application deadline: February 1, 2023

CTIC Interdisciplinary Scholarship application deadline: February 15, 2023

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s Center for Technology, Innovation & Competition (CTIC) is accepting applications for the CTIC Interdisciplinary Scholarship Program, a competitive program that awards scholarships to JD students pursuing joint degrees in law and technology. These include JD/MSE, JD/MCIT, and JD/PhD degrees from Penn Carey Law and University of Pennsylvania School of Engineering and Applied Science (Penn Engineering).

Each year CTIC awards $40,000 to up to three students to help offset tuition expenses for their additional year of study at Penn Engineering.

Current 1L and 2L students who plan to pursue the JD/MSE (Master of Science in Engineering), JD/MCIT (Master of Computer and Information Technology), or the JD/PhD at Penn Engineering are eligible to apply. (The JD/MCIT and JD/MSE are four-year programs. Students typically spend their first year at the law school and their second or third year at Penn Engineering; during the other two years, they take classes at both schools.)

Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to work closely with CTIC faculty who are renowned experts in intellectual property, competition, Internet and privacy, emerging technologies, health care and life sciences, and entertainment and media law and policy. Scholarship recipients contribute to CTIC’s mission of conducting foundational research that shapes the way legislators, regulatory authorities, and scholars develop policy and legal frameworks.

Penn Carey Law student Jinlin Ye is the most recent recipient of the scholarship. Jinlin is pursuing an MSE in Data Science along with his JD/MBA to better understand the application of data in the intersection of law and finance. “I am so excited and very grateful for this opportunity,” he said, adding that “the scholarship will make it possible for me to develop the necessary knowledge to understand the power of data analytics in the context of law and finance.”

For all Penn Engineering masters’ programs, the application deadline is February 1, 2023. The application deadline for the CTIC Interdisciplinary Scholarship Program is February 15, 2023.

Interested students should contact Amanda S. Aronoff, Managing Director, Cross-Disciplinary Programs & Academic Options, at aramanda@law.upenn.edu. Applications will be reviewed by the CTIC Scholarship Program Committee and must include a statement of purpose and a copy of the student’s MCIT or MSE application.