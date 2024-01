Flyer with autumn leaves, “Biddle Fall Fest” written in middle, and the words “learn about your library while having fun!” underneath.

Thanks to everyone who participated in Biddle Fall Fest this past week. Did you win a prize? Find out...

Congratulations to all the winners!

You will be contacted this week with instructions for claiming your prize.

Coffee Lover Basket: Parvathi Bakshi

Wellness/Relaxation Basket: Simone Downs

Student Survival Basket: Huayu Wang

Goat Time: Stephanie Lim

Find the Gnome (school store voucher): Yun-Wen (Molly) Tsang

Instagram Photo Contest (school store voucher): Nicholas Caponi