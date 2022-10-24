Speaker Event: The Shadow Code

1811-43 0523 1811-43 Law School Portraits November 29, 2018 Photography by Nate Edwards/BYU © BYU PHOTO 2018 All Rights Reserved photo@byu.edu (801)422-7322

Please join us on Wednesday, Nov 2 for the inaugural Biddle Law Library Speaker Series with Professor Shawn Nevers on The Shadow Code.

Biddle Law Library Speaker Series: The Shadow Code

Presented by Professor Shawn Nevers

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

5:30 - 6:30 PM ET |Silverman 240B

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

CLE registration begins at 5:00 PM.

Light food and refreshments will be served.

External Guests: Please bring ID to register at the security desk. Personal masking is optional. Read more on the University’s COVID guidance.

For inquiries about accessibility, please contact Matti Mejia at mamejia@law.upenn.edu.

Program Description

The United States Code is a complex source of law. An underappreciated source of this complexity is the structure and authority of the Code itself. From valid law found in footnotes to titles that are only prima facie evidence of the law, the United States Code is not as straightforward as it may seem.

Prof. Shawn Nevers examines several issues with the Code that often perplex lawyers, including statutory notes, temporary laws, and positive law codification. His work traces the history of the United States Code to help shed light into why these problems exist and offer suggestions for how we might resolve them as we approach the hundredth anniversary of the United States Code.

Shawn Nevers is the Deputy Director of the Howard W. Hunter Law Library at BYU Law School. He teaches Introduction to Legal Research & Writing, Introduction to Advocacy, and Advanced Legal Research. His article with Julie Graves Krishnaswami, The Shadow Code: Statutory Notes in the United States Code, won the Law Library Journal Article of the Year Award in 2020.

This program has been approved for 1.0 Substantive CLE credits for Pennsylvania lawyers. CLE credit may be available in other jurisdictions as well. Attendees seeking CLE credit can make a payment via cash or check made payable to The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania on the day of the event or prior to the event via credit card via the online registration link in the amount of $40.00 ($20.00 public interest/non-profit attorneys).



Penn Carey Law Alumni receive CLE credits free through The W.P. Carey Foundation’s generous commitment to Lifelong Learning.