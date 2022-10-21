Library Donates Rare Cuban Law Materials

Image of an opened book

The Biddle Library has donated its collection of Cuban primary sources to LLMC digital, a non-profit cooperative of libraries dedicated to the twin goals of preserving legal titles and government documents while making copies inexpensively available digitally through its online service LLMC-Digital.

