Equipment that helps you study? We’ve got you!

Planning a long study session in the library? Of course you are - you’re a law student!

Be more productive by being more comfortable. Our equipment lending program includes an assortment of chargers, book stands, laptop stands, and standing desks. You can see them on display at the library’s entrance.

Forgot your charger? No worries! We have chargers for a variety of phones and laptops. We also have chess boards, puzzles, and coloring books for study breaks.

All equipment can be checked out at the library’s Circulation Desk.