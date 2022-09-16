Banned Books Week

covers of banned books with text “Read Banned Books”

Next week is National Banned Book’s Week.



The American Library Association Office for Intellectual Freedom tracked 729 challenges to library, school, and university materials and services last year. 1597 books were targeted.



Celebrate your freedom to read! Browse Biddle’s Banned Book collection on Overdrive .



Check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby App on your phone. You can add up to 3 libraries to your Libby account.