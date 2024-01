Image of opened book with a laser red line over the barcode label

Test out the library’s new book checkout kiosk on the 5th floor of Tanenbaum - it’s quick and easy!

Check out books in 3 easy steps:

Press Start on the screen. Tap your Penn Card on the reader to the right. Scan the book’s barcode located on the inside cover.

That’s it! You will see a confirmation on the screen that the book has been successfully checked out.