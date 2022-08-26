Staff Spotlight: Zephorah Dove

Zephorah Dove

This month’s staff spotlight features Zephorah Dove! Zephorah is a Library Clerk here at Biddle. She is a big help in many areas of the library, but you will most likely find her friendly face at the circulation desk.

The Essential Questions

What is your role and how long have you been working at Biddle?

I’m currently a Library Clerk and I’ve been working at Biddle since October 2018. I’m mostly helping at the circulation desk, but I’ve been more involved in ILL and signage design over the past year. Many of the signs around the library are created/posted by me.

Where did you work before your time at Biddle?

I worked at a public library and as a freelance assistant photographer.

What book/s are you reading right now?

I’m reading a ton of different manga series right now like Mob Psycho (same creator of One Punch Man), Witch Hat Atelier, and I just started reading Kaguya-sama: Love is War which is hilarious. Besides manga, I’m reading Ghost Forest by Pik-Shuen Fung and Meddling Kids by Edgar Cantero. My TBR list is 100+ books long, so I often find myself juggling 3 - 5 at once.

Lightning Round

Cats or dogs?

Both! Cats give better cuddles though.

Fiction or non-fiction?

Fiction, please. I like to escape the world.

Comedy or horror?

Tough one, but comedy.

Sweet or savory?

Savory.

Coffee or tea?

Tea, coffee only exists to smell nice.

Wildcard Qs

Where in the law school would the Penn Carey Law community most likely find you hanging out?

I’m usually at the circulation desk during odd hours and on the weekends.

What is the last television series you binged?

I’m currently binging this K-drama called Extraordinary Attorney Woo about an autistic lawyer. I would highly recommend it. I also just finished watching Sandman, and now I’m itching to read the series.

If you could have any super power, what would it be and why?

I’d be fluent in every language. I’m only fluent in English, with basic knowledge of Mandarin and Korean, but I’d love to be able to read a book in every language.

What is your educational background?

I have a BA in English from Temple University and a MA in Library Science from San Jose State University.

What are your passions outside of work?

I started sewing last year, and it’s been so fulfilling. I’ve only made bags, but it’s fun to wear something around that is “me made”. I have an account documenting all of my sewing escapades too! Follow @howardshems on Instagram.

Outside of sewing, I’m always cooking new recipes or watching dramas.