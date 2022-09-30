Biddle Fall Fest Oct 17-20

Biddle Fall Fest

The law library is excited to be hosting Biddle Fall Fest! Fall Fest is a week-long program of lightning talks, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! Keep reading to find out how to participate.

Fall Fest will be held October 17 through October 20.

Prizes

Earn a raffle ticket for each lighting talk you attend.

Be sure to put your law school email on the ticket. You get to choose which prize (out of 4) to put your raffle ticket toward. Prize basket descriptions below!



Coffee Lover

Coffee mug, La Colombe coffee, French press, biscotti, and chocolate covered espresso beans

Relaxation and Wellness

House plant, candle, yoga playing cards, tea tumbler, assortment of tea bags, and LitBear eyemask



Student Survival

Laptop stand, Ring light, Penn water bottle and pen, noise-canceling headphones, and gummy vitamins



Back by popular demand…Goat Time!

60 minutes of private goat time at Awbery Arboretum for you and a friend + 2 goat calendars Learn more about the Philly Goat Project

Lightning Talks

Talks are short, 5-10 minute presentations. Earn a raffle ticket for EACH session you attend.Talks are scheduled in the Biddle Gateway all week.

Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday 10:20-11 AM Resources for Interdisciplinary Research Find Books & More with Search Center Biddle Fun Finds Digital Study Aids & Past Exams Archive 12:15-1 PM CANCELLED FCIL Research: Foreign Law Guide & GlobaLex Access Electronic Resources from Anywhere Password M anagement with LastPass + P rinting Basics 2:45-3:30 PM Open-Access Legal Resources for Publication & Research Scholastica : Get Published Tour the Biddle Website Navigating the Li brary

Contests

Find the Biddle Gnome Each day during Biddle Fall Fest search the library for the Biddle Gnome. Find him; scan the QR Code; complete the form. Earn a digital raffle ticket for each day. Clues to the Gnome’s Daily Location Monday: He is enjoying the view of the city sky line

Tuesday: He is browsing the study aids section

Wednesday: He is using one of the MapIt! kiosk to find the stacks for the subject area Law of Asia

Thursday: He is borrowing a book with the self-checkout kiosk Prize: $50 Law School Store Voucher Winner will be chosen on Friday, Oct 21 and notified by email Best of Biddle Instagram Photo Contest Show off your photography skills! To enter the contest… Follow the Biddle Library Instagram Page Take an amazing photo in Biddle Library post it and use the tag:



#BiddleFallFest22 Prize: $50 Law School Store Voucher Contest ends on Thursday, Oct 20. Winning photo will be selected on Friday, Oct 21. Winner will be notified by Instagram DM.

Sweets, Switch and Crafts!

No Tricks, Just Treats

Celebrate Halloween early (no costume required!) with a candy buffet to kick off Fall Fest | Monday, Oct 17 at 12:30 PM in the Gateway.

End the week with warm apple cider and cookies | Thursday, Oct 20 at 3 PM in the Gateway.

Nintendo Switch Video Game Nights

If you need a break, switch things up! We’ll have games for up to four players.

Wednesday & Thursday (Oct 19 and 20) 7-9 PM in the Rare Book Seminar Room T-253

Autumn Origami

All day Monday and Tuesday (Oct 17 and 18) in the Gateway

Practice the relaxing art of paper folding.

Pumpkin Decorating

All day Wednesday and Thursday (Oct 19 ans 20) in the Gateway

Get creative and take home a personalized miniature pumpkin.

Make your own Button

Thursday (Oct 20) at 3PM in the Gateway

Use one of our designs or create your own!