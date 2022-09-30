 Skip to main content
Support the Law School
Consumer Information
(ABA Required Disclosures)
Support the Law School Consumer Information
(ABA Required Disclosures)
Home Library»Biddle Fall Fest Oct 17-20

Biddle Fall Fest Oct 17-20

September 30, 2022

Biddle Fall Fest
Biddle Fall Fest
The law library is excited to be hosting Biddle Fall Fest! Fall Fest is a week-long program of lightning talks, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES! Keep reading to find out how to participate.

Flyer with an assortment of pumpkins and gourds with text about Biddle Fall Fest

The Fall Fest is a week-long program of lightning talks, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES!   

Fall Fest will be held October 17 through October 20.

Prizes

Earn a raffle ticket for each lighting talk you attend.
Be sure to put your law school email on the ticket. You get to choose which prize (out of 4) to put your raffle ticket toward. Prize basket descriptions below!

Coffee Lover
Coffee mug, La Colombe coffee, French press, biscotti, and chocolate covered espresso beans

Relaxation and Wellness
House plant, candle, yoga playing cards, tea tumbler, assortment of tea bags, and LitBear eyemask

Student Survival
Laptop stand, Ring light, Penn water bottle and pen, noise-canceling headphones, and gummy vitamins

Back by popular demand…Goat Time!
60 minutes of private goat time at Awbery Arboretum for you and a friend + 2 goat calendars Learn more about the Philly Goat Project

Lightning Talks

Talks are short, 5-10 minute presentations. Earn a raffle ticket for EACH session you attend.Talks are scheduled in the Biddle Gateway all week.

 

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

10:20-11 AM

Resources for Interdisciplinary Research

Find Books & More with Search Center

Biddle Fun Finds

Digital Study Aids & Past Exams Archive

12:15-1 PM

CANCELLED FCIL Research: Foreign Law Guide & GlobaLex

Access Electronic Resources from Anywhere   Password Management with LastPass + Printing Basics

2:45-3:30 PM

Open-Access Legal Resources for Publication & Research Scholastica: Get Published Tour the Biddle Website Navigating the Library

Contests

Sweets, Switch and Crafts!

No Tricks, Just Treats

Celebrate Halloween early (no costume required!) with a candy buffet to kick off Fall Fest | Monday, Oct 17 at 12:30 PM in the Gateway.

End the week with warm apple cider and cookies | Thursday, Oct 20 at 3 PM in the Gateway.

Nintendo Switch Video Game Nights

If you need a break, switch things up! We’ll have games for up to four players.
Wednesday & Thursday (Oct 19 and 20) 7-9 PM in the Rare Book Seminar Room T-253

Autumn Origami

All day Monday and Tuesday (Oct 17 and 18) in the Gateway
Practice the relaxing art of paper folding.

Pumpkin Decorating

All day Wednesday and Thursday (Oct 19 ans 20) in the Gateway
Get creative and take home a personalized miniature pumpkin.

Make your own Button

Thursday (Oct 20) at 3PM in the Gateway
Use one of our designs or create your own!