Biddle Fall Fest Oct 17-20

The Fall Fest is a week-long program of lightning talks, candy, crafts, contests, and PRIZES!
Fall Fest will be held October 17 through October 20.
Prizes
Earn a raffle ticket for each lighting talk you attend.
Be sure to put your law school email on the ticket. You get to choose which prize (out of 4) to put your raffle ticket toward. Prize basket descriptions below!
Coffee Lover
Coffee mug, La Colombe coffee, French press, biscotti, and chocolate covered espresso beans
Relaxation and Wellness
House plant, candle, yoga playing cards, tea tumbler, assortment of tea bags, and LitBear eyemask
Student Survival
Laptop stand, Ring light, Penn water bottle and pen, noise-canceling headphones, and gummy vitamins
Back by popular demand…Goat Time!
60 minutes of private goat time at Awbery Arboretum for you and a friend + 2 goat calendars Learn more about the Philly Goat Project
Lightning Talks
Talks are short, 5-10 minute presentations. Earn a raffle ticket for EACH session you attend.Talks are scheduled in the Biddle Gateway all week.
|
Monday
|
Tuesday
|
Wednesday
|
Thursday
|
10:20-11 AM
|Resources for Interdisciplinary Research
|
Find Books & More with Search Center
|
Biddle Fun Finds
|Digital Study Aids & Past Exams Archive
|
12:15-1 PM
|
CANCELLED FCIL Research: Foreign Law Guide & GlobaLex
|Access Electronic Resources from Anywhere
|Password Management with LastPass + Printing Basics
|
2:45-3:30 PM
|Open-Access Legal Resources for Publication & Research
|Scholastica: Get Published
|Tour the Biddle Website
|Navigating the Library
Contests
Sweets, Switch and Crafts!
No Tricks, Just Treats
Celebrate Halloween early (no costume required!) with a candy buffet to kick off Fall Fest | Monday, Oct 17 at 12:30 PM in the Gateway.
End the week with warm apple cider and cookies | Thursday, Oct 20 at 3 PM in the Gateway.
Nintendo Switch Video Game Nights
If you need a break, switch things up! We’ll have games for up to four players.
Wednesday & Thursday (Oct 19 and 20) 7-9 PM in the Rare Book Seminar Room T-253
Autumn Origami
All day Monday and Tuesday (Oct 17 and 18) in the Gateway
Practice the relaxing art of paper folding.
Pumpkin Decorating
All day Wednesday and Thursday (Oct 19 ans 20) in the Gateway
Get creative and take home a personalized miniature pumpkin.
Make your own Button
Thursday (Oct 20) at 3PM in the Gateway
Use one of our designs or create your own!