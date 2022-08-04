Welcome, LLM Class of 2023!

The Law School’s newest LLM class is comprised of a talented and diverse group of lawyers, judges, and diplomats from 37 countries.

On Monday, August 1, 2022, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School welcomed over 100 bright and exceedingly accomplished lawyers from 37 countries, who together make up the impressive LLM Class of 2023.

“The LLM Class of 2023 is a talented and diverse group of lawyers, judges, and diplomats selected from over 1,500 applicants,” said Executive Director of Graduate Programs Elise Luce Kraemer L’93.

In addition to being fully trained as attorneys in their home countries, students in the LLM program also bring a wealth of private sector, government, and public interest experience. Nearly every member of this year’s LLM class speaks at least two languages, and many speak more.

Prior to the beginning of the fall term, the class will participate in a fully in-person summer pre-term program, which is designed both to introduce fundamental aspects of the U.S. legal system and to provide opportunities for social engagement with one another.

“To prepare to be academically and socially integrated into the Law School in the fall, these foreign trained attorneys will complete ‘Foundations in U.S. Law’ and ‘U.S. Legal Research and Writing’ courses,” Kraemer said. “They will also have daily supplemental professional, social and wellness programs, such as speed networking, team building, a city bus tour, cultural communications training, a court room visit, and mindfulness sessions.”

Among the social activities on this summer’s agenda include sightseeing in Philadelphia, a visit to a U.S. District Court, and a pizza party in honor of all partners and family members who will provide invaluable support throughout this year.

“The pre-term programs transforms this diverse cohort into a close-knit community,” Kraemer said.

Learn more about Penn Carey Law’s LLM & Graduate Programs.