Leading the American Law Institute

Eleanor Barrett L’05, Associate Dean for Curricular Affairs, has been named the next Deputy Director at the American Law Institute (ALI).

This is an exciting time at the ALI, with its 100th Anniversary on the horizon and the need for unbiased consideration of the rule of law and the clear explication of our legal principles more relevant than ever. Barrett’s leadership will enhance the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School’s historic ties to this esteemed organization as she succeeds Stephanie Middleton L’81, who has been at the helm since 2010.

Of course, this wonderful news for ALI means that Barrett will step away from her valued leadership at Penn Carey Law. During her 10 years at the Law School, Eleanor has meaningfully impacted our curriculum in many, and lasting, ways. After years in practice and clerking at the Third Circuit, Eleanor rejoined the Law School in 2012 to revamp our Legal Practice Skills (LPS) program. She introduced new curricular modules and oversaw the critical growth of a professional cohort of LPS faculty while modeling excellence in her own teaching.

In 2019, Eleanor was appointed Associate Dean for Curriculum, a role in which she not only undertook a deep dive into our curricular coherence across our degree programs but also led our faculty as we converted to virtual and then hybrid teaching during the pandemic.

“Suffice it to say that Eleanor’s calm professionalism, wise counsel, and strong leadership ensured that we were one of the only law schools nationally to successfully teach in-person throughout 2020 and 2021,” said Jo-Ann M. Verrier L’83, MSEd’10, Vice Dean for Administrative Services.

Barrett also served as co-director in our Appellate Advocacy Clinic, designing and teaching the course while overseeing students’ work in immigration, criminal justice, and habeas issues at the Supreme Court of the United States, in the Third Circuit, and in Pennsylvania Superior Court.

“Her multi-disciplinary skills and talents will serve the ALI well, but we will miss her leadership and dedication,” said Verrier. “Her teaching, her design of our curriculum, her support and management of our talented adjunct corps, and her reformation of our LPS program have had meaningful impact on a generation of Penn Carey Law teachers and students. We wish Eleanor well, secure in the knowledge that her impact here is lasting and that the talent she brings to ALI will enhance their critical efforts.”

