Should Gig Workers’ Legal Victories in Europe Boost Momentum Elsewhere? The Case of Saudi Arabia

A quick internet search of gig workers’ data rights yields thousands of results on data-driven exploitation practices as well as calls for data transparency and more robust data rights.[1] Before discussing the regulation of gig workers’ data rights, it is first necessary to consider two simple questions. Who is a gig worker? And what kind of data do gig platforms collect on workers?

Who Counts as a Gig Worker? And What Kinds of Data Do Gig Platforms Collect on Workers?

Gig workers, also referred to as independent contractors, are individuals who engage with an on-demand company to provide requested services and are compensated for their work.[2] By virtue of their business models, gig platforms collect all sorts of data on gig workers, such as personal demographic data, geographic location records, speed and acceleration data, waiting and actual working times, and ratings and reviews.[3] Such data are essential for the platforms’ algorithmic management (automated decision making) and for exercising control over workers.

Gig workers do not enjoy the protections and benefits that ordinary workers take for granted, such as the right to the national minimum wage and the possibility of employer-provided health insurance. As a result, gig workers around the world have protested the “self-employed” label, arguing that the “limited” flexibility they have in work hours does not amount to self-employment.[4] If they are self-employed, they argue, they should have full access to the consumer data that platforms gather, and the companies should not have the power of dismissal.[5] In response, gig platforms argue that they are not employing the workers because the platforms make their money by taking commissions from workers’ earnings.[6]

To strengthen their legal argument that they are not self-employed, gig workers have filed data subject access requests to gain access to their data as well as an explanation of algorithmic management.[7] Information related to work-based performance classification, such as late arrival, rider cancellation rates, and general attitudes and behavioral notes, run contrary to gig companies’ claim that workers are self-employed and not subject to management control.[8]

Gaining access to these data, therefore, is crucial to hold gig platforms accountable and to bolster gig workers’ arguments in legal actions. However, in the 2021 Worker Info Exchange report,[9] in all of the data subject access requests filed on behalf of the gig workers, “no platform has given a full and proper account of automated personal data processing.”[10] This informational asymmetry between gig workers and platforms has created an ongoing debate in many jurisdictions.[11]

The past year included important gains for gig workers in the realization of their employment and data rights. Courts around the globe have passed several significant judgements classifying gig workers as employees and condemning the lack of data transparency in management of the gig economy. In Europe, for example, the United Kingdom Supreme Court held that Uber drivers should be classified as employees rather than independent contractors and are entitled to all benefits generally provided to full-time employees.[12] In Italy, Garante, the data protection authority, fined Deliveroo and Foodinho for their failure to disclose the workings of their job allocation and performance management algorithms.[13] In the Netherlands, one court ruled in a lawsuit filed against Uber that drivers are covered by collective labor laws.[14]

These major legal victories for gig workers around the globe should boost momentum to strengthen gig workers’ rights elsewhere in the world.

The Gig Economy in Saudi Arabia

Though the gig economy in Saudi Arabia is still in its infancy, it has facilitated a transformational wave. The Kingdom has invested large amounts of venture capital in gig platforms like Sabbar[15] and Marn.[16] In addition, the Saudi Ministry of Labor established Future Work Co. to accelerate the adoption of a gig economy in the Saudi market.[17] As a result, platforms such as Mrsool,[18] HungerStation,[19] and Jahez[20] are rapidly taking over the markets in which they operate and are pushing the gig economy into new sectors.[21]

In line with its thriving digital economy, Saudi Arabia passed its first comprehensive Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) in September 2021, which went into effect in March 2022.[22] The PDPL creates an array of new rights and imposes requirements on companies processing personal data regardless of whether the company is located in the country. Contrary to the Kingdom’s prior data protection sphere, in which it only had sector-specific privacy laws,[23] the PDPL applies to all sectors.[24]

In the context of gig workers’ data rights, the PDPL applies irrespective of employment status. It provides gig workers with the right to access personal data,[25] and the right to fair and transparent processing of their data. Much of the data collected by gig platforms, such as ratings, falls within the definition of personal data under PDPL.[26] As such, gig workers can request such information and request corrections if it is inaccurate.[27]

However, when it comes to automated decision making, gig workers in Saudi Arabia do not have the right to “obtain human intervention.”[28] This is unlike the EU’s data protection and privacy law, the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which places limits on the use of automated decision making.[29] The result is a barrier to gig workers’ control over work-based performance data.

The Saudi Test for Employment Status

Are gig workers independent contractors by virtue of the “limited” flexibility in choosing work hours, or are they employees because of the level of subordination exercised by the gig economy’s algorithmic management?

Under the Saudi Labor Law, gig workers are neither employed nor self-employed. The law uses a four-pronged test to establish an employer/employee relationship, namely: (a) a worker is a natural person—male or female; (b) who performs work; (c) under the supervision or management of an employer; and (c) the work is paid.[30] The most controversial factor for determining this classification is the issue of who controls the work.

While the Saudi labor law prima facie may appear to categorize gig workers as employees, at present, the Saudi labor courts have ruled that gig workers are self-employed.[31] The cases were decided on the basis of three main reasons: first, gig workers have complete control of their work schedules; second, they own their cars and bear the cost of maintenance; and third, gig companies are merely technological platforms connecting workers with customers. Notwithstanding the importance of these cases, there is no system of judicial precedent in the Kingdom, and the judicial interpretation of the modern “subordination” variable remains to be seen.[32] The question, then, is whether gig workers will be considered full-time, part-time or “flexible” Marn workers. The latter is a new category of work contract recently introduced in the country by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) pursuant to Article 27 of the implementing regulation of the Labor Law.[33]

Marn describes itself as a platform that aims to create job opportunities for workers wishing to increase their income.[34] It offers an on-demand hourly basis model, an alternative to the employer-employee model.[35] With this model, both the business, such as Uber, and the gig worker must register with Marn before they are considered Marn workers. In a sense, Marn functions as an outsourced recruiter to the gig economy,[36] but it differs from the regular recruiting agencies in that wages are paid by the gig companies through the Marn platform.[37]

Although recent attention has focused on this Marn category as a possible legal classification for all gig workers, uncertainties remain with respect to its definition and implementation. Most of its requirements apply to gig workers–as long as they do not exceed the ninety-five hours monthly limit (which is almost twenty-four hours in a single week). If, however, workers surpass the hour work limit, Marn considers them full-time employees.

If adopted as a legal category to encompass gig workers, Marn would cover gig workers who work flexible hours, except for those who exceed the time limit.[38] The employer platform is obligated to document the employment contract under Marn and compensate for any work-related injuries, while the worker will enjoy social protection in the form of social insurance. However, Marn workers are not entitled to other employment benefits such as health insurance and sick and paid leaves.[39]

Conclusion

The act of data collection comes with a duty to secure and protect. To recognize this duty, however, a relationship must exist between the parties. The lack of employer-employee relationship makes it difficult for gig workers to establish such duty. Marn seeks to clarify this duty and legally classify gig workers under the new flexible category, but it does not grant the legal employment classification that corresponds to their actual work arrangement. While it offers some employment benefits, such as social insurance, businesses can still choose to opt out of registering at Marn. Indeed, as of April 2022, major gig platforms in Saudi Arabia, such as Uber, Mrsool and HungerStation, are not registered at Marn.[40] As such, the lack of a clear legal classification of gig workers in Saudi Arabia weakens gig workers’ rights.

