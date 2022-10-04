Presidential Leadership

Steve Stoute L’14 is the 25th President of Canisius College.

Steve Stoute L’14 will be inaugurated as the 25th president of Canisius College in Buffalo, New York on October 22, 2022. The event will be livestreamed.

Stoute was the Vice President for Strategic Initiatives and Chief of Staff at DePaul University in Chicago and will succeed President John J. Hurley, who announced his retirement after serving 12 years as president of the college.

After graduation from the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, where he served as Co-President of the Class of 2014, Stoute practiced corporate and securities law at Dechert LLP. He remains an active member of the Penn Law Alumni Society Board of Managers.

“My Penn Law experience was pivotal in preparing me to serve as president of Canisius College,” said Stoute. “The academic rigor, pursuit of excellence, commitment to serving our society, and yes, collegiality that are hallmarks of Penn Law, helped sharpen my leadership competencies. Whether it was traveling to Lagos, Nigeria as part of the National Black Law Students Association international service trip, or responding to a line of questioning from Prof. Steven Burbank [David Berger Professor for the Administration of Justice, Emeritus] in his 1L Civil Procedure class, my time at Penn Law left an indelible mark on me as a person, lawyer and leader.”

Stoute is a native of Trinidad and Tobago, and, in addition to a JD, holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration, magna cum laude, from Seton Hall University – where he also competed on the men’s soccer team – and a master’s degree in exercise and sport science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Stoute also completed a prestigious NCAA postgraduate internship.

His higher education experience includes work at Princeton University, first as an assistant director of the Princeton Varsity Club in the Department of Athletics and later as a capital giving officer in the Office of Development. He was the life skills coordinator in the Department of Athletics at the University of Southern California.

Stoute also served as Class Speaker at the Law School’s 2014 commencement exercises:

