Gerard Robinson

Gerard Robinson is Vice President for Education at the Advanced Studies in Culture Foundation in Charlottesville, VA, and a Lecturer at the University of Virginia School of Law. Robinson writes about K-20 education, public policy, prison reform, economic mobility, and race in U.S. institutions. Examples of his work include the coedited book “Education for Liberation: The Politics of Promise and Reform Inside and Beyond America’s Prisons” (2019), and a report titled “A Story to Tell: The Importance of Education During Incarceration as Told by 22 Men and Women Who Know Firsthand” (2021). Robinson earned an Ed.M. from Harvard University, a B.A. from Howard University, and an A.A. from El Camino Community College.

From “Undeserving Criminals” to “Second Chance Students”: Pell Grant Eligibility and Incarcerated Students

Introduction

Between 1994 and 2021, the battle in Washington to strip and then reinstate Federal Pell Grant Program eligibility for students inside U.S. prisons was driven by narrative shifts and various political stakeholders, including the White House, Congress, and criminal justice reform advocates.

A fundamental question about the role of prison lies at the core of this debate: is it designed for punishment or rehabilitation? Policymakers who prioritize punishment support the “undeserving criminal” narrative: once someone is convicted of a crime and sent to prison, that individual should not receive support for college education through a Pell grant. In contrast, policymakers who believe in rehabilitation support the “second chance student” narrative: an incarcerated person should remain eligible for a Pell grant.

The undeserving criminal narrative dominated political discourse in the 1990s, fueled by a reported rise in crime and the “tough on crime” stance of numerous White House administrations and various advocacy organizations. Congress responded with the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which included a provision banning people in state and federal prisons from receiving Pell grants.[1]

The second chance student narrative became popular during the 2010s as a result of numerous factors. These included a decline in crime and incarceration rates; books such as The New Jim Crow; and support for a “rehabilitation through education” agenda from the Obama White House, advocacy organizations, and current and formerly incarcerated students.[2] This narrative shift led to the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which lifted the ban on Pell grants for students in state and federal prisons.[3]

This blog post explores that history, explaining how and why the narrative around incarcerated adults and Pell grants shifted from undeserving criminals to second chance students.

The “Undeserving Criminal” Narrative: Restricting Access to Pell Grants

Title IV of the Higher Education Act of 1965 (HEA) and subsequent amendments to it authorized the creation of what we know today as the federal Pell Grant Program,[4] which is the nation’s largest federal grant program for low-income undergraduates enrolled in Title IV colleges and universities.[5] For the first thirty years of the program, incarcerated and free-world students were both eligible to receive a Pell grant.

The Basic Educational Opportunity Grant (BEOG) was created by amendments to the HEA in 1972,[6] and was later renamed in 1980 to honor the work of Senator Claiborne Pell (D-R.I.) in higher education.[7] The Pell grant made two- and four-year colleges drastically more accessible to low-income students nationwide. During the first grant year, 1973-1974, 176,000 students received $47.6 million from the program,[8] and in 1993-1994, 3.7 million students received $5.7 billion.[9] In between those grant years, the number of Pell grant recipients in prison grew from 11,000 students in 1979-1980[10] to 23,000 students in 1993-1994,[11] offering critical support to high school graduates who wanted to continue their education.[12]

However, the increased enrollment of Pell grant students in prison occurred alongside a troubling trend: between 1973 and 1994, the number of people in prison rose exponentially from 204,211 to 1,053,738.[13]

One key cause of this growth was policymakers’ implementation of a “tough on crime” agenda which emphasized punishment, not rehabilitation. This agenda laid the ideological framework for an undeserving criminal narrative that was driven by multiple presidents.

President Richard Nixon initiated decades of a “tough on crime” policy when he declared drug abuse “public enemy number one” in 1971.[14] This statement ignited the War on Drugs, which prioritized prison sentences for convicted drug users and distributors rather than rehabilitation.[15] In the 1980s, President Ronald Reagan’s support of the Sentencing Reform Act of 1984, which abolished federal parole,[16] and the Anti-Drug Abuse Act of 1986, which created mandatory minimum sentences for the sale or possession of certain drugs (i.e., crack), drove the rising incarceration rate and new prison construction.[17] President George H. W. Bush’s creation of a “Weed and Seed” program, which removed “bad” people from local communities and sowed “good” programs into them, resulted in more arrests and incarceration.[18]

Although this tough on crime agenda had a disproportionate impact on Black, Latinx, and poor White individuals in urban communities, President Bill Clinton signed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, one of the most expansive crime laws in modern history.[19]

Among its many provisions, the law codified the undeserving criminal narrative by abolishing the Pell Grant Program for all prison students, including nonviolent offenders. Funding college education for incarcerated individuals when many citizens had to borrow loans was not popular with Congress. Comments by Representative Bart Gordon (D-TN) during a House debate in 1994 exemplified the bi-partisan consensus: “Law-abiding students have every right to be outraged when a Pell grant for a policeman’s child is cut but a criminal that the officer sends to prison can still get a big check.”[20]

The Pell ban in the 1994 crime bill did not go unchallenged, and an incarcerated man in a New York state prison filed a pro se challenge in Nicholas v. Riley.[21] However, in a short, four-page opinion the District Court granted the government’s motion to dismiss, finding that the plaintiff failed to state a claim under the Equal Protection or Due Process clauses.[22]

Because incarceration is not a suspect class under the Equal Protection Clause, the court analyzed the claim under a rational basis standard.[23] In this case, the court found the Pell ban was rationally related to legitimate governmental purposes:

[w]hether because of budgetary constraints … the desire to increase the funding available to law-abiding students … the conclusion that other sources of educational funding available exclusively to prisoners are sufficient … the desire to eliminate fraud in the administration of Pell Grant monies to prisoners … the notion that prisoners and nonprisoners are not similarly situated with regard to the contemporaneous need for higher education … or a desire to shift such costs to the states … .[24]

As to the Due Process claim, the court framed the right at issue as access to Pell Grants, not as access to education, and thus found that the plaintiff did not have a procedural due process claim because the plaintiff did not have a constitutionally protected property interest in Pell Grants after the Amendment.[25]

Similarly, the court denied the substantive claim because the right to Pell Grants was not a fundamental right, and therefore, only required a “reasonable fit” between the government’s purpose and the means.[26] The D.C. Circuit affirmed the decision, and after that no incarcerated student received a Pell grant for the next twenty years.

The Second Chance Student Narrative: Expanding Access to Pell Grants

Barack Obama’s election marked a shift in the dominant political narrative. He recognized the disproportionate impact of the school-to-prison pipeline on Black and Brown youth, observed hundreds of adults in the Illinois prison system who did not have a high school diploma, and noted the system’s inter-generational effect on families in Chicago. In Dreams from My Father, he wrote, “Prison records had been passed down from father to son for more than a generation.”[27]

As an Illinois state senator, Obama supported criminal justice reform efforts, including a state-sponsored study of racial profiling by police.[28] He also sponsored education and social welfare legislation, in part, to champion programs to improve the lives of vulnerable groups.[29]

In Washington, President Obama championed the effort to re-extend Pell grant eligibility to incarcerated adults. On July 16, 2015, Obama became the first sitting president to visit a federal prison.[30] In his comments, Obama emphasized the need for comprehensive criminal justice reform and second chances.[31]

A few weeks after his prison visit, Obama unveiled the Second Chance Pell Experimental Sites Initiative (SCPESI), which “examine[d] how waiving the restriction on providing Pell Grants to individuals incarcerated in Federal or State penal institutions influences participation in education opportunities as well as academic and life outcomes.”[32] More than 200 educational institutions applied for the program, and in June 2016 Secretary John King announced sixty-seven institutional grant recipients that would partner with more than 100 correctional facilities to provide in-person, online, or hybrid instruction to incarcerated students.[33] These institutions then gained access to $30 million to fund Pell grants for 12,000 incarcerated students in more than 100 prisons.[34]

After the 2016 election, observers were concerned about SCPESI’s future. Yet President Donald Trump, who ran as a tough-on-crime candidate, supported educational opportunities for incarcerated adults. Members of Trump’s political base—business executives, law enforcement, and conservative criminal justice reform organizations—supported such efforts and noted that educational access made prisons safer, increased public safety, and reduced correctional costs.[35] Additionally, twelve Republican governors urged Congress to expand the Pell program to address workforce demands.[36]

President Trump’s administration responded with two policy decisions. First, in April 2020 Education Secretary Betsy DeVos approved a new cohort of SCPESI partners, continuing the Obama administration’s initiative.[37] As of April 2021, 130 colleges from forty-two states and the District of Columbia participated in SCPESI.[38] Moreover, between 2016 and 2020, 22,117 unique –or “unduplicated”– students enrolled in the program.[39] From this group, more than 7,000 students have earned a certificate, diploma, associate degree, or bachelor’s degree.[40]

Second, in December 2020 President Trump signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, a $1.4 trillion spending package that repealed the Pell grant ban for incarcerated individuals.[41] As a result of this legislative change, the Department of Education convened the Pell Grants for Prison Education Programs Subcommittee between October and December 2021, which included formerly incarcerated individuals, to negotiate new regulations to fully reinstate Pell program eligibility for students by 2023.[42]

Conclusion

Narrative shifts in American law and policy do not happen accidentally. They occur when powerful people in the White House, Congress, and advocacy organizations articulate a social change agenda in ways that capture the public imagination and galvanize support for reform. The shift in focus from “undeserving criminal” to “second chance student” in political discourse is one example of this process.

Yet, another reversal is possible, and reporting on record numbers of violent crime during the past year could rekindle the undeserving criminal narrative.[43] This narrative led to the Pell grant ban in the early 1990s; however, advocacy inside and outside the government has shifted, not just the narrative, but the wider understanding of the criminal justice system and incarcerated individuals.

President Joe Biden exemplifies this shift. As a U.S. Senator, he cosponsored the 1994 crime bill that originally removed incarcerated students’ Pell grant eligibility.[44] As President, he has supported educational access for incarcerated students, declaring in “A Proclamation on Second Chance Month, 2022”: “My Administration recognizes that making the criminal and juvenile justice systems more equitable, just, and effective requires a holistic approach… . It requires quality job training and educational opportunities during incarceration.”[45]

