BookList: Women in the Legal Profession

March 08, 2022

In celebration of Women’s History Month, we have chosen to highlight books from our collection featuring women in the legal profession.

Author: Susan Gualtier

Women’s History Month is an annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. It is celebrated during March in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, corresponding with International Women’s Day on March 8, and during October in Canada, corresponding with Persons Day on October 18.

The commemoration began in 1978 as “Women’s History Day” in Sonoma County, California, and was championed by Gerda Lerner and the National Women’s History Alliance to be recognized as a national week (1980) and then month (1987) in the United States, spreading internationally after that.

Selected Books

First 100 Years of Women in Law (2019)
by Lucinda Acland

Stories from Trailblazing Women Lawyers: Lives in the Law (2018)
by Jill Norgren

Gender and Careers in the Legal Academy (2020)
by Ulrike Schultz, Gisela Shaw, Margaret Thornton, Rosemary Auchmuty

First: Sandra Day O’Connor (2019)
by Evan Thomas

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life (2018)
by Jane Sherron De Hart

Haben: The Deafblind Woman who Conquered Harvard Law (2019)
by Haben Girma

Women Rainmakers’ Best Marketing Tips (2021)
by Theda C. Snyder

 

Shortlisted: Women in the Shadows of the Supreme Court (2020)
by Renee Knake Jefferson, Hannah Brenner Johnson