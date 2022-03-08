BookList: Women in the Legal Profession

In celebration of Women’s History Month, we have chosen to highlight books from our collection featuring women in the legal profession.
Author: Susan Gualtier
Women’s History Month is an annual declared month that highlights the contributions of women to events in history and contemporary society. It is celebrated during March in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, corresponding with International Women’s Day on March 8, and during October in Canada, corresponding with Persons Day on October 18.
The commemoration began in 1978 as “Women’s History Day” in Sonoma County, California, and was championed by Gerda Lerner and the National Women’s History Alliance to be recognized as a national week (1980) and then month (1987) in the United States, spreading internationally after that.
Selected Books
First 100 Years of Women in Law (2019)
by Lucinda Acland
Stories from Trailblazing Women Lawyers: Lives in the Law (2018)
by Jill Norgren
Gender and Careers in the Legal Academy (2020)
by Ulrike Schultz, Gisela Shaw, Margaret Thornton, Rosemary Auchmuty
First: Sandra Day O’Connor (2019)
by Evan Thomas
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Life (2018)
by Jane Sherron De Hart
Haben: The Deafblind Woman who Conquered Harvard Law (2019)
by Haben Girma
Women Rainmakers’ Best Marketing Tips (2021)
by Theda C. Snyder