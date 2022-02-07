Assistant Prof. of Law Holly Fernandez Lynch C’03, L’06, G’06 named Hasting Center Fellow

Fernandez Lynch joins Profs. Anita Allen and Dorothy Roberts as Law School faculty who are also Hasting Center Fellows.

University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School Assistant Professor of Law Holly Fernandez Lynch C’03, L’06, G’06 is one of three Penn faculty members recently named Hasting Center Fellows. Fernandez Lynch is also the John Russell Dickson, MD Presidential Assistant Professor of Medical Ethics at the Perelman School of Medicine, where she holds her primary appointment.

The other two Penn faculty members named as Hasting Center Fellows are Quayshawn Spencer, Robert S. Blank Presidential Professor of Philosophy, and Connie Ulrich, the Lillian S. Brunner Endowed Chair in Medical and Surgical Nursing and a professor in the School of Nursing.

Hasting Center Fellows are selected based on the impact their work has on scholarship and public perception of ethical issues affecting the fields of health, health care, science, and technology.

Fernandez Lynch’s scholarship focuses on access to investigational medicines outside of clinical trials, Food and Drug Administration policy, the ethics of gatekeeping in health care, clinical research ethics and regulation, and Institutional Review Board (IRB) quality. She recently published an article in the American Journal of Bioethics drawing out lessons from the COVID-19 pandemic for drug development and access in other disease areas.

Fernandez Lynch is teaching “Health Law and Policy” at the Law School this spring as part of the Master in Law (ML) program offerings. The course is a seminar that introduces non-lawyers to a selection of foundational legal issues arising in the U.S. health care system.

Ten other Hasting Center Fellows are affiliated with Penn, including two additional Law School faculty: Anita Allen, Henry R. Silverman Professor of Law and Professor of Philosophy, and Dorothy Roberts, George A. Weiss University Professor of Law and Sociology and the Raymond Pace and Sadie Tanner Mossell Alexander Professor of Civil Rights.

