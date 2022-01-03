Staff Spotlight: Liz Boch

Liz Boch

This month’s staff spotlight is Liz Boch! Liz is our new Library Specialist for Collection Management and Scholarly Communication.

The Essential Questions

What is your role and how long have you been working at Biddle?

As of recently, I’ve become a Library Specialist for Collection Management and Scholarly Communication, but I’ve been working at Biddle since October 2018. I tend to Biddle’s physical collection, fulfill material requests for students and faculty, and soon will be dealing with digital legal scholarship repository items

Where did you work before your time at Biddle?

Pre-Biddle, I was a student supervisor at Ohio University’s Alden Library.

What books are you reading right now?

I just picked up Reptile House’s 8th issue – it’s a quarterly comix publication created by an awesome handful of Philly comix artists. I also started a modern fantasy comic called Echolands that’s promising - by the same people who did Sandman: Overture and Promethea. And I’m in a constant state of rereading Alan Moore’s run of Swamp Thing.

Lightning Round

Cats or dogs? Rabbits

Fiction or non-fiction? Slight lean towards nonfiction

Comedy or horror? Horror

Sweet or savory? Sweet

Coffee or tea? Tea, specifically genmaicha

Wildcard Qs

Do you listen to any podcasts?

Lots. My favorites that’re ongoing are My Brother My Brother and Me, Terrible Thanks for Asking, and Retronauts. Probably my favorite that’s all wrapped up is Relative Unknown.

What is the last television series you binged?

Maybe Cowboy Bebop or Blown Away. I watch a lot more Youtube.

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

All growing up, I wanted to be able to summon elemental minions. Now I just want to teleport and skip the work commute.

Where did you grow up?

Ashtabula county, Ohio, in corn fields.

What are your passions outside of work?

I’m an artist first and foremost – I paint narrative still lives of toys, and have been dabbling in making art toys. (You can see what I make at elizabethboch.com!) I also tattoo, and I’m a big casual format Magic: The Gathering fan - always down for a game :)