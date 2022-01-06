Current Exhibit: Highlights from the Archives

Display cases in Biddle Law Library

The current exhibit in the gateway features material from the Archives.

The Archives and Special Collections Department is responsible for the care and preservation of three major collections: The National Bankruptcy Archives [NBA], the American Law Institute [ALI] archives, and the Biddle Law Library Collections.

The current exhibit features material from these collections such as Penn Law memorabilia, bankruptcy Judge’s papers, oral histories, and records from the ALI’s Restatement and Code projects.

Learn more about these archival collections:

National Bankruptcy Archives

American Law Institute Archives

Biddle Law Collections

For questions, please email the Archives and Special Collections Department