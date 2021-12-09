Law School holds graduation ceremony for 39 Spring Start LLM graduates from 20 countries

The in-person ceremony with the option of remote attendance will be held on Friday, December 10, 2021.

After weathering an academic year marked by unprecedented challenges of social distancing, frequent COVID-19 testing, and hybrid learning, the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School Spring Start LLM Class of 2021 will be honored at a graduation ceremony on December 10, 2021.

“Despite the challenges in planning an event during the pandemic, we felt it was important to mark this milestone with as much pomp and circumstance as possible,” said Executive Director of Graduate Programs Elise Kraemer L’93. “I am grateful for the hard work and flexibility of my staff colleagues and LLM graduation committee, who repeatedly went the extra mile to ensure that the event would be as beautiful and meaningful as was feasible under the often-changing conditions.”

The cohort of graduates includes 39 students from 20 countries. Together, the group brought a rich array of skillsets and backgrounds to the Law School classrooms, with interests and experiences that spanned both the public and private sector, as well as a range of legal disciplines. Among the graduates are leading scholars, officials in government, NGO founders, and practicing lawyers at several of the world’s top law firms.

In celebration of their achievement, the Law School will host an in-person graduation ceremony with an option for remote attendance. Following class nominations, Jean-Loup Lacouture LLM’21 will be the class speaker, and the faculty speaker will be James G. Dinan University Professor Herbert Hovenkamp.

The Honorable Wendy Beetlestone L’93, U.S. District Court Judge for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, will deliver remarks as the Graduation Speaker. Beetlestone is also an Adjunct Professor at the Law School.

The ceremony will take place in Fitts Auditorium at 2 p.m., with a champagne toast to follow in the Law School courtyard. All in-person attendees will be required to have a Green Penn Open Pass and remain masked while indoors. A livestream of the ceremony will enable guests to attend remotely from around the world in support and celebration of our global graduates.

