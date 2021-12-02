BookList: Well-Being for Lawyers and Law Students

Book Covers for Lawyer Well Being

In recognition of the importance of lawyer and law student well-being, we’ve highlighted some of the resources in Biddle’s collection focused on managing stress and finding fulfillment and satisfaction in practice.

Author: Genevieve Tung

There are so many great reasons to pursue a life in the law: to promote justice, to advocate for clients and causes you believe in, to solve complex problems, or to be part of a useful and learned profession. Too often, however, the process of becoming an attorney–or the practice of law itself–leaves students and attorneys stressed, miserable, or unsure of their place and their abilities.

In 2017, the American Bar Association’s National Task Force on Lawyer Well-Being released a report documenting the chronic stress, substance abuse, and mental health challenges that many attorneys struggle with. Since then, several other organizations and regional bar associations have also elevated these issues.

In November 2021, the New York State Bar Association released its own report, explaining that “attorney well-being is vital—to our own success and to our viability as a profession, one which is built on society’s trust and faith in the rule of law. We, as lawyers and colleagues, must ensure our own health and well-being, and the creation of a culture that supports our colleagues.”

By Shailini Jandial George

Description This book aims to help students “do well” in their ability to learn, and “be well” in the process, by exploring the deep connection between brain health and wellness. Written in a witty, informative, and easy-to-read style, the book is full of suggestions to help students establish healthy and productive habits which will benefit both brain and body. Each chapter ends with a self-reflection exercise to help students take the material and consciously begin implementing its suggestions.

By Heidi K. Brown

Description Discusses the reality, causes, manifestations, and consequences of fear in legal education and practice, from the standpoint of law students, junior attorneys, and clients. It analyzes fear from a cognitive, physical, and emotional perspective. The book draws guidance from how other industries address fear (and mistake-making) in education and training. The book concludes with a four-step process for law students and lawyers to reframe fear into fortitude.

By Stewart Levine

Description In this multi-dimensional collection, you can find tools and information that enable you to have both a successful career and a happy, satisfied life. These tools will teach you how to harness the transformative power of being more relational and less transactional. The earmark of happy lawyers is the development of emotional intelligence, resilience, and mindfulness practice.The material comes from recognized experts who provide step-by-step behavioral guidance of what you need to do.

By Lawrence S. Krieger

Description This book explains this science and the largely hidden stresses of law school and law practice–how we first encounter them in school, why they continue to impact lawyers long after graduation, and why it doesn’t have to be that way. It offers practical, direct approaches to preserve and improve your well-being, based on these findings and decades of teaching, litigating, and working with law students and lawyers. The closing sections extend this knowledge specifically to career and job choices.

By Kathleen Paukert

Description Attorney Kathleen Paukert describes her personal journey to finding career fulfillment, and shares her best advice for how you can do the same, covering topics ranging from large (how to choose a practice setting, and recognizing your lawyer personality) to small (how to furnish your office, when to lease a copier, and what bank accounts are essential).

By Michael F. Melcher

Description Written in a fun and inspirational way, this book will help lawyers find a way to happiness in their career and life. Starting with self examination, readers will be able to analyze their personal values and then create their own personal fulfillment plan. Create a step-by-step plan for life and career that will get you back on track with your personal definition of happiness

By Nancy Levit & Douglas O. Linder