Staff Spotlight: Susan Gualtier

Susan Gualtier

This month’s staff spotlight is Susan Gualtier - Reference and Foreign, Comparative, and International Law Librarian

The Essential Questions

What is your role and how long have you been working at Biddle?

I am a Reference and Foreign, Comparative, and International Law Librarian at Biddle, and I have worked here since October 2017. My job entails faculty research, teaching legal research classes, providing reference services, and working on collection development issues.

Where did you work before your time at Biddle?

Before I came to Biddle, I was a Foreign, Comparative, and International Law Librarian at the Louisiana State University Paul M. Hebert Law Center Library.

What books are you reading right now?

I am currently reading Minor Feelings, by Cathy Park Hong, which came to me through the Megan Rapinoe book club on Literati.com. I also just finished my Halloween reading with Mexican Gothic and Nothing But Blackened Teeth. I’m about to start The Death of Vivek Oji, by Akwaeke Emezi, because I have been working my way through all of their books, and all of them have been incredible so far.

Lightning Round

Cats or dogs? Cats

Fiction or non-fiction? Fiction

Comedy or horror? Horror

Sweet or savory? Savory

Coffee or tea? Coke Zero

Wildcard Qs

Where is your favorite lunch spot on campus?

I’m pretty predictable. I really like Goldie at Franklin’s Table.

What is the last television series you binged?

I just finished season 3 of You on Netflix; it’s one of my favorite book series, and the tv adaptation is fantastic!

If you could have any super power, what would it be?

I’ve always wanted the ability to manipulate metal like Magneto. It seems like a flexible superpower that could be employed in a lot of different ways.

Where did you grow up?

I grew up in Halifax, PA, which is about two hours west of Philadelphia.

What are your passions outside of work?

Outside of work, I enjoy running, cat rescue, and taking aerial, contortion, and fire spinning classes at the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts.