 Skip to main content
Support the Law School
Consumer Information
(ABA Required Disclosures)
Support the Law School Consumer Information
(ABA Required Disclosures)
Home Library»October’s BookList: Law and Magic

October’s BookList: Law and Magic

October 14, 2021

law and magic book covers
law and magic book covers
For October we are featuring books in our collection on law and magic!
Books selected by Susan Gualtier.

Law and Magic: A Collection of Essays

By Christine Corcos

The Malleus Maleficarum of Heinrich Kramer and James Sprenger

By Heinrich Institoris and Jakob Sprenger

The Salem Witch Trials Reader

By Frances Hill

In The Devil’s Snare: The Salem Witchcraft Crisis of 1692

By Mary Beth Norton

Demons of urban reform: Early European Witch Trials and Criminal Justice, 1430-1530

By Laura Stokes

Ukrainian Witchcraft Trials: Volhynia, Podolia, and Ruthenia, 17-18th Centuries

By Kateryna Dysa

The Strange Case of Hellish Nell: The Story of Helen Duncan and the Witch Trial of World War II

By Nina Shandler